Chelsea take on Swiss side Servette on Thursday night (22 August) in a Europa Conference League play-off encounter, a game which will not be broadcast live on television in the United Kingdom.

The Blues suffered a loss in their opening Premier League game of the season on Sunday, beaten by last season's Champions Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. Goals from Erling Haaland and Matteo Kovacic saw the West Londoners slump to defeat in Enzo Maresca's first game in charge.

Maresca will be looking for a response from his team tomorrow night as they entertain Servette. Blues fans based in the UK hoping to witness a first victory under the Italian head coach will either have to attend the game live at Stamford Bridge or fork out £4.99 on the club's website, with a ruling meaning the fixture cannot be televised in Chelsea's home nation.

Chelsea's Game Against Servette Not Televised in UK

The Blues will be looking to reach the group stage

After finishing sixth last season, Chelsea looked on course to secure a place in the Europa League group stage. However, eighth-placed Manchester United's victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final in May meant the Blues were relegated to the Conference League.

To rub salt in the wounds, Maresca's side have to take part in a play-off round to reach the group stage of the competition. The Pep Guardiola disciple will be looking to provide certain members of his large squad with an opportunity to play, and will be keen on reaching the next stage of the competition to blood more young talent throughout its duration.

The campaign kicks off at home to Geneva-based side Servette tomorrow night, a game which won't be broadcast in the UK. According to TalkSport, this is because there are no TV rights for games at this stage of the Europa League or the Europa Conference league in Great Britain.

While Champions League play-off games are included, only the group stage and knockout stages of the two lesser competitions are part of the European broadcast package for the major sports broadcasters in the UK. However, this ruling does allow for club's to sell their own broadcasting rights for these fixtures.

Subsequently, Chelsea have opted to charge £4.99 to gain access to Maresca's debut European match as manager of the club, available on their website and app. The return leg in Geneva next week is also available to purchase on the same platform.

Chelsea Looking to Sanction Mass Exodus

They're open to selling 12 players

As Maresca continues to prepare for tomorrow night with his over-inflated squad, work is being undertaken behind the scenes to reduce the size of this ensemble. João Félix has arrived from Atlético Madrid in a €50 million deal, in an exchange that sees Conor Gallagher go the other way.

The club's hierarchy are understood to be willing to sanction the sales of up to 12 players, with Raheem Sterling one of the most high-profile names itching for a move. Juventus are said to be keen on the England international, while another Serie A club, Napoli, are looking to complete the signing of Romelu Lukaku this week.