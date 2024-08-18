This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

It was a relatively comfortable day's work for Manchester City as they cruised to an opening day victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. A first-half strike from Erling Haaland gave the defending Premier League champions the ideal start inside the opening twenty minutes, and it was an ex-blues midfielder who sealed the three points, as Mateo Kovacic converted after winning the ball in the middle of the park.

Despite his muted celebrations, the Croatian was public enemy number one at Stamford Bridge, with his goal only adding to home fans' frustrations that Kovacic wasn't penalised for a handball in the penalty area. However, it has now been clarified why the 30-year-old wasn't punished for his alleged offence.

Kovacic Avoids Conceding Penalty

It was explained that the ball struck the midfielder from too close a distance

The incident in question saw the former Real Madrid playmaker try and charge down Chelsea full-back Malo Gusto in a 50/50 challenge. The French defender was able to get to the ball first, which then ricocheted up onto Kovacic's arm before going behind for the corner. Referee Anthony Taylor pointed for a corner, but Chelsea players were quick to protest the decision as they awaited the verdict from the VAR officials at Stockley Park.

The onfield decision was upheld, with it since being revealed Kovacic was stood too close to the ball for a penalty to be awarded. A similar reason was also given during a crucial Euro 2024 match between Germany and eventual winners Spain when a Jamal Musiala shot struck the arm of Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella.

Less than 10 minutes later, City's number 8 would win the ball in the middle of the park and drive towards goal before tucking away a neat finish off the upright to secure the three points for his side.

New Handball Laws in the Premier League

There is expected to be less penalties given for the offence this season

While the Kovacic incident may have been seen as a penalty last season, it was revealed by the head of the PGMOL, Howard Webb, that some subtle changes had been made to the handball law that would mean that players are less likely to be punished in certain situations. Speaking to BBC Sport, Webb explained:

"We get a sense that we give too many handballs for actions that are quite normal and justifiable. The guidance to officials this season is less is more. You will see fewer harsh handball penalties."

As a result of this change, players are no longer expected to take up a rigid stance with their arms completely down by their side or behind their back when attempting to make a tackle or block. Instead, the position of the arms will be judged based on their body movement and whether it is deemed to be natural.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea received more penalty kicks than any other Premier League team in the 2023/24 season (12).

The law change goes on to state that if the ball takes a deflection that drastically alters its trajectory, leading to a collision with a players hand, there will be no handball offence awarded, as was the case with Kovacic's battle with Gusto.