One of the Premier League powerhouses, Chelsea, have been investing in youth more than they ever have before in recent years. It’s a change to their usual transfer window tricks, which have typically consisted of forking out huge sums of money on the likes of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez - both of whom cost north of £100 million.

Most recently, according to The Athletic, the west London-based outfit have reached an agreement to sign Palmeiras wonderkid Estevao Willian for an up front fee of £28.7 million (€34m, $36.5m) - one that could rise to £48.1 million with performance-based measures, while Chelsea themselves have also confirmed the signing.

Brazil producing world-beating stars has become a recurring theme in recent times - with the likes of Vinicius Jr contending for the Ballon d’Or at the age of 23 and Endrick securing a career-defining move to Real Madrid at the tender age of 17.

The Blues are under the impression that investing both time and money in the hotbed of young talent on offer is now the way forward and the signing of Estevao is a signal of their intent moving forwards: signing the next generation of superstars rather than focusing on the here and now.

Inside Chelsea’s New Transfer Strategy

Club set to focus on young talent going forwards

The acquisition of the fleet-footed Brazilian, 17, now means that Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly, since their £4.25 billion takeover in May 2022, have spent in excess of £150 million on teenagers - a promise they made upon replacing Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea sealing a deal for Estevao - nicknamed ‘Messinho’ - however, represents something more important for the capital club, with them regarding him as a better prospect than his aforementioned former teammate and fellow countryman, Endrick.

Per The Athletic’s report, Enzo Maresca and Co will now ‘double down’ on bolstering their star-studded roster with young and promising talents rather than targeting players that are already at the peak of their powers.

Previously, the plan had been to sign players who are already established in the beautiful game - most notably, the likes of Raheem Sterling and Frenchman Christopher Nkunku - but from this summer out, they’ll strictly be looking to add players who can develop into football’s next big thing at Stamford Bridge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea, under Clearlake and Boehly’s ownership, are spending six times more than they did under Abramovich on young talent.

From the Blues’ perspective, this summer transfer window is just the start and scaling their recruitment process up is on the agenda. But why are they doing it?

Not only does it shape them up for a better and brighter future in terms of on-the-field talent, but they have seen a significant decrease in their first-team wage bill. A figure taken from their 2022/23 accounts insisted they spent £404 million on player wages - but that has dropped since.

Fans in the Stamford Bridge echo chamber may not be too pleased on the basis that an impending Premier League title challenge is not likely to be on the cards, but the extra money saved is also being invested into the revamp of their global scouting and data analytics team.

Young Talent That Chelsea Have Signed in Recent Years

Kendry Paez, Angelo Gabriel, Andrey Santos among the names

Estevao is the current name on every Chelsea fan’s lips but, as alluded to earlier, this is not the first youngster to come through the Stamford Bridge doors in recent times. The club reached an agreement with Independiente del Valle back in June 2023 to sign Kendry Paez, though his official move has been delayed until the summer of 2025, when he turns 18 years old.

Having become the youngest-ever South American to score in a World Cup qualifier when he struck in Ecuador’s 2-1 victory away to Bolivia, aged 16 years and 161 days old, Chelsea fans are excited to see him linking up with his compatriot, Caicedo.

Andrey Santos also found himself Stamford Bridge-bound in September 2023 when Chelsea announced his signing from Vasco da Gama. Making use of their sister club, Strasbourg, the young Brazilian was sent almost immediately to France in order to earn senior minutes.

Another Brazilian youngster in Angelo Gabriel sealed a long-season loan deal to the French club in August 2023. Now 19 years of age, the right-winger is set to return to west London this summer, ready and raring to go after 21 league appearances for Strasbourg last time out.

Elsewhere, per The Athletic, Chelsea have lodged their interest in Aston Villa and England youth international Omari Kellyman with a deal in the ballpark of £19 million expected to be reached before the summer trading period slams shut.