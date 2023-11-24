Highlights Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren already have history on the international stage, setting the stage for an exciting rivalry in the NBA.

Over the years, the NBA has been home to some of the most intense individual rivalries in sports history. Michael Jordan versus Isiah Thomas was must-watch TV, Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady duking it out was always a sight to behold, and who can forget the duels between Shaquille O'Neal and David Robinson?

Since the 2010s, the only notable rivalry was between LeBron James and Kevin Durant, but even that was short-lived. The NBA is filled with a lot of talented superstars, and many of them boast similar skill sets, making it easier to pit them against each other. With a new wave of young players entering the league and immediately establishing themselves as stars, there could be a budding rivalry featuring two centers from the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs.

Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama have made truly promising debuts during the 2023-24 NBA season. Their comparable size and abilities make it easy to pit them against each other. After all, they could very well represent the way teams use their big men in the future. Should they both live up to their potential, they could become the next big rivalry the NBA has long been searching for.

Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren already have history

A Victor Wembanyama-Chet Holmgren rivalry has been in the works for some time now, even if their NBA careers have only just begun.

In 2021, the two went head-to-head in the U19 FIBA World Cup Finals. The United States took on France in a close game that ended 83-81 in the former's favor. However, individually, Wembanyama had the better performance. He ended the night with 22 points, eight rebounds, and eight blocks. Holmgren wasn't quite as dominant, but he put on a decent performance with 10 points, two rebounds, and five assists.

This season, the two budding stars have already gone at it twice. Although their first encounter came in the pre-season, the second was their first true NBA matchup. The Thunder came out on top in both games, but Wembanyama showed exactly why he went No. 1 in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Chet and Wembanyama have the ability to surpass the rivalry of LeBron James and Kevin Durant

Both Holmgren and Wembanyama have the potential to become some of the best players in the NBA. They both have the size, skill, and ability to build a strong rivalry; one that could show echoes of the duel between James and Durant a decade prior to their arrival.

Over the course of their respective careers, LeBron and KD have clashed many times. The two future Hall of Famers have met on the court 23 times. Although James has won more games when the two have matched up, Durant has the edge when it comes to their Finals appearances. After the James-led Miami Heat dispatched the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2012 NBA Finals, Durant never forgot and found his own way to win. Once he signed with the Golden State Warriors, Durant, now on a team with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, he managed to defeat James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in back-to-back seasons.

2023-24 Statistics Points Rebounds Assists Field-Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % Victor Wembanyama 18.6 9.3 2.5 43.2 28.3 Chet Holmgren 15.5 7.8 2.6 52.9 44.2

While their rivalry marked the biggest of the 2010s, a new one between Wembanyama and Holmgren could be even more entertaining. The two are very similar in age and will likely be a thorn in each other's side for years to come. Moreover, they both play in the Western Conference, meaning they will square off far more often than James and Durant did. Their similar play styles will also require another level of mental toughness as they'll have to learn each other's strengths and weaknesses to fully capitalize when they're guarding one another.

Statistically, the two are on level footing as well. Both of them are averaging double digits in terms of scoring, with Holmgren lagging just a little behind thanks to his smaller role on the Thunder. Nevertheless, they should both become consistent enough to drop double-doubles regularly if they continue to improve.

Their respective career trajectories will define just how intense the rivalry will be down the line, but one is already clearly in the making.