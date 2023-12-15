Highlights The Chicago Bears have turned their season around, winning three of their last four games.

The acquisition of Montez Sweat has significantly impacted the Bears' defense, leading to more sacks and turnovers.

The Bears are faced with difficult decisions regarding their coach and quarterback, weighing the value of keeping Justin Fields or using the number one overall pick on a new rookie QB.

After a disastrous 1-6 start to the season, the Chicago Bears resemble a team on the rise after winning three of their last four. In fact, Justin Fields has avoided throwing an interception for three consecutive games for the first time in his career. Meanwhile, the defense looks as advertised under head coach and former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Winning feels a lot better than losing, but it can also make for tougher decisions. With the number one overall pick essentially in the bag thanks to the flailing Carolina Panthers, the Bears face weighty decisions regarding the coach and quarterback. Here’s how Chicago turned their season around and what it means for the future.

Related Cleveland Browns injuries mount amid playoff chase How injuries to four key players—two on offense, two on defense—will affect the Cleveland Browns playoff hopes.

The Montez Sweat effect

Since Chicago traded a second-round pick to the Washington Commanders for Montez Sweat, the defense has come alive. He leads the team with 2.5 sacks and six QB hits since his acquisition. More importantly, he’s unlocked the rest of the defense, at least according to linebacker T. J. Edwards:

I mean he's everything you thought he was. I've seen him for four years before this and I already knew what type of player he is and dynamic piece he brings, but honestly, I think having him, having the offense just kind of have to maybe learn some more things towards him, it's helping our whole unit.

The numbers bear that out. Since Week 9, they’ve recorded 11 sacks compared to just 10 over the first eight weeks of the season.

Over the past five weeks, they've given up just 272.2 yards per game, fewest in the league over that span, thanks in large part to what Eberflus is calling the "Tez Effect." His presence allows the head coach more optionality in terms of changing the picture on opposing QBs. Eberflus broke down the "Tez Effect" recently:

It allows you to play more coverage. And then when you do pressure, it certainly adds that effect to it. We certainly like where that is being able to have different coverages, different variations, to be able to mix those variations up. And that makes it harder for the quarterback.

That added pressure, combined with shifting coverages, has also led to a big uptick in takeaways. Over the first 10 weeks, the Bears forced just nine turnovers, over their last three games, they've taken the ball away 11 times.

Chicago also notched three of their four best games in terms of QB pressures over the past month, including in back-to-back games over hated NFC rivals in the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.

They’ve managed to marry the pass rush, run defense, and coverage beautifully into what looks like a top-five defense. If that can continue, that certainly counts a long way toward Eberflus keeping his job and the Bears making a run at a .500 record.

Greener Fields ahead

Justin Fields finally showing promising growth

For the Bears, the single biggest decision they face comes down to the hardest job in sports. Do they stick with Fields or use that number one overall pick on either Caleb Williams or Drake May?

Before you even consider Fields' performance this year, you have to weigh the value of the five years of economical quarterback play they'll get on a new rookie deal. Fields remains cheap for this year and next, but after that, the Bears will have to pick up his fifth-year option for $23.2 million.

With a rookie, they can restart that contract clock and divert those extra resources into other areas of the team. For his part, Fields has improved year over year in completion percentage (62.7), passer rating (93.3), interception rate (3.2), and passing success rate (40.3). But is it enough? He obviously offers the tantalizing duality to stress defenses with both his arms and legs.

As defenses emphasize muzzling explosive plays with two high shells, it becomes incumbent on quarterbacks to make things happen off-schedule. Fields’ ability to influence linebackers toward the line of scrimmage thanks to his rushing ability opens holes in the secondary for those sought-after explosive downfield plays.

Drafting a new QB and sticking with Fields both come with a variety of unknowns, potential upside, and crushing downside. General manager Ryan Poles will need to carefully weigh the rookie quarterback potential with the mystery of a college prospect. Williams or May could be great and cheap—or they could be worse than Fields.

Coaching carousel

How hot is Eberflus’ seat?

The other weighty question that Poles will need to contemplate concerns his head coach. Over just under two full seasons, Eberflus owns a record of 8-22.

Before this recent run of marked improvement, the decision looked like an easy one. Now, with the defense playing with their hair on fire, it becomes more muddied.

Part of the calculus involves Fields. If they go with a rookie, it would make sense to fire Eberflus and hire the best available offensive mind, like Detroit's offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, for example.

If their QB continues to show improvement, sticking with Eberflus and seeing if they can get a top-flight coordinator might be the play. It would be similar to what the Baltimore Ravens did with Todd Monken. Clearly, the final four games of the season will push the scales for both Fields’ and Eberflus’ futures in Chicago.

All of their remaining games look winnable, so running the table is not the craziest idea in the world. Who would have thought that 9-8 was a possibility back when they were sitting at 1-6.

Remaining schedule: at Browns, vs Cardinals, vs Falcons, at Packers

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.