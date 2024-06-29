Highlights Caleb Williams boosts Chicago Bears' Super Bowl chances in 2024.

After strong offseason, Chicago has one of the best rosters in the NFC.

The Bears match up well against NFC's top teams, with a realistic ceiling of reaching the Super Bowl.

No, it's not an exaggeration to say that the Chicago Bears are legitimate Super Bowl contenders in 2024. While it wouldn't be easy, the Bears might already be one of the most complete teams in the NFC. There are few teams to fear in the NFC this season, except for the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, and Green Bay Packers. A real conversation has to be had that the Bears are already a top-six team in the NFC heading into the 2024 season.

Every NFL team is trying to find a way to replicate the recent success of the Kansas City Chiefs, and it might be as simple as needing one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Caleb Williams gives the Bears a lot to be excited about and may be the missing chess piece to allow this team to compete for a playoff spot. But it's more than just the rookie quarterback that raises the ceiling for this Bears' team.

It hasn't always been smooth sailing for general manager Ryan Poles, but he had the offseason he needed to ensure his long-term job security and put the Bears in the best position to be successful immediately.

Building a Super Bowl Roster

Poles' strong offseason led to the Bears having one of the best rosters on paper in the NFC.

It's often overlooked, but the Bears finished off the 2023 season strong with a 5-3 record in their final eight games, including a 28-13 victory over the Lions. Despite what seemed bad from last season, the Bears finished as the top-ranked run defense.

They struggled tremendously in the passing game but found strength in their run defense. The 2023 season had clear positives, and Poles helped build on them to improve the team even more.

Heading into the offseason, one of the Bears' most under-the-radar moves was completely revamping their coaching staff. They have two new coordinators, Shane Waldron and Eric Washington, along with seven new position coaches.

A new coaching staff could serve Chicago well, considering the struggles they've had on both sides of the ball in recent years.

Personnel was really where the Bears improved. They were able to beef up their offensive with plenty of new weapons, while also adding depth across the entire defense.

New Chicago Bears additions in 2024 Player How they were acquired Caleb Williams - QB Drafted first overall Rome Odunze - WR Drafted ninth overall Kiran Amegadjie - OT Drafted 75th overall Keenan Allen - WR Traded for a fourth-round pick Kevin Byard - S Signed two-year deal worth $15 million D'Andre Swift - RB Signed three-year deal worth $24 million Ryan Bates - OL Traded for a fifth-round pick

It was clear this offseason that Poles were looking to upgrade the Bears offense, and they sure did. Drafting Williams first overall alone changes the dynamic of this team, but to take it a step further, Poles took advantage of having a quarterback on a rookie contract by upgrading the entire offense.

Entering the 2024 season, the Bears have one of the best wide receiver triplets in football, an offensive line that is improving, and one of the deepest running back rooms. Pair this with some of the draft picks from the Bears' 2023 draft class, and the Bears could make some serious noise in the NFC.

How the Bears compare to the rest of the NFC

Caleb Williams could come in and already be a top-3 NFC quarterback on day one.

Now that we know how talented of a roster the Bears should have, how do they compare to the rest of the NFC? Let's be clear: the 49ers are still the better team from top to bottom. Williams could be better than Brock Purdy on day one, but the 49ers are a more talented team top-to-bottom, and they will be better coached.

Anything can happen in January, which is why the Bears can still be Super Bowl contenders, but the 49ers will hands down be the most difficult team to bypass.

After the 49ers, there is a pretty significant drop in talent level. Sure, the Eagles are also really talented, but even the young additions to their secondary will struggle at first with three really good wide receivers. One of the things the Eagles excel at is the run game, which the Bears were fantastic against in 2023. None of this is to say the Bears are better than the Eagles, but if they play up to their potential, they would match up well against them.

As good as Detroit was in 2023, they're limited by Jared Goff and a defense that wasn't particularly great. They have one of the best offensive coordinators in the NFL, Ben Johnson. Goff primarily thrives with a great offensive line and coaching staff but struggles when things aren't perfect. If the offensive line suffers an injury or a defense covers Johnson's offensive scheme well, then Goff is prone to struggles.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jared Goff has never led NFC quarterbacks in any major passing category in his eight seasons in the NFL.

Green Bay is a different situation with an emerging young quarterback and a talented roster. There are still more question marks surrounding the Packers as a younger team, so the Bears aren't that far off in terms of timeline. One of the biggest matchup issues with the Bears is how they match up with the Packers' passing attack, as they were one of the most explosive passing offenses in 2023.

There are plenty of other NFC teams, but the Bears perform relatively well against the NFC's top teams. With their recent personnel upgrades, they have a realistic ceiling of reaching the Super Bowl in 2024.

