It’s Bilbao or bust for Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United after their premature FA Cup exit at the hands of Fulham – but, in the Europa League against Real Sociedad and potentially beyond, the 40-year-old tactician will have to make do without Chido Obi, as confirmed by the club.

Neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee have managed to nail down the centre-forward berth as their own since their respective arrivals – combine that with the loan departure of Marcus Rashford and there’s a real lack of firepower at Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 27 Premier League outings in 2024/25, Manchester United have scored 33 goals - the sixth-lowest in the division.

Chido Obi, who signed from Arsenal in the summer of 2024 with a clearer route to senior proceedings in mind, has been a shining light since breaking his Manchester United duck with a short cameo against Tottenham Hotspur in mid-February.

He made waves in academy football by scoring bucketloads of goals for fun – but Manchester United’s persisting deficiencies in front of goal have resulted in Amorim, one of the best young managers in world football, relying on the teenage phenom recently.

At just 17 years of age, he’s become regularly involved in Amorim’s plans following his debut and enjoyed a 20-minute run-out in a 2-2 draw with Everton, while he also featured in the club’s penalty shootout defeat in the FA Cup.

Despite the early promise, the talismanic Dane – who had a couple of chances to become the match-winner in his most recent performance – will not be able to play in the Europa League this term, the club have confirmed. The statement read:

Chido Obi is ineligible for the competition, as he cannot be added to the B list due to only signing for the Academy last year. The striker made his third appearance off the bench to get a maiden senior run-out at Old Trafford during the cup exit to Fulham.

All teams competing in Europe have squads split between an A List and a B List, with the latter typically reserved for academy players. In Manchester United's case, Chido Obi featured on neither because UEFA rules, per The Sun, demand that players be at a club for at least two years.

Hojlund, who has failed to hit the back of the net in his last 18 outings for the 13-time Premier League champions, will likely be Amorim’s primary choice through the middle, while Zirkzee – who can also play there – is a prime choice in the No.10 role.