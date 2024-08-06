Highlights Chinese badminton star He Bingjiao has gone viral on social media for her incredible sportsmanship at Paris 2024.

Her touch of class came in the final of the women's badminton when she lost to South Korea's An Se-young.

Jiao held a Spanish flag when receiving her silver medal and there's a heartwarming reason behind it.

Chinese badminton star He Bingjiao may have missed out on a gold medal at Paris 2024, but fans have praised the 27-year-old for her incredible sportsmanship.

After heading up to the podium, with a silver medal around her neck, the world number nine held a small badge of the Spanish flag, paying homage to her semi-final opponent, Carolina Marin.

The Chinese sensation finished second in the women's badminton event at the Olympics after South Korea's An Se-young beat her 21-13 21-16 to claim gold.

On Sunday, Marin was one game up and leading the second 10-8, after winning the first game 21-14, against Jiao, when the Spaniard suffered an injury to her right knee, forcing her to retire and come away from Paris empty-handed.

Jiao was Eager to Share Her Medal Success with Marin

Fans have since praised the Chinese star for her sportsmanship

The Rio 2016 singles champion was in tears as her coach helped carry her off, Jiao, who progressed through to the final because of the injury, was quick to run over and hug her opponent before she left the court in the La Chappelle Arena.

In the gold medal match, Jiao was convincingly beaten by the world number one but held the Spanish flag on the podium because she was still “heartbroken” by what happened to Marin.

“I wore the Spanish badge on the podium because yesterday’s semi-final opponent was unfortunately injured. I am very heartbroken,” Jiao said via the South Morning China Post. “I hope she can see this scene and I wish her a speedy recovery.”

The class act of showmanship delighted many, who have picked up on Jiao's actions, and she has now gone viral on social media.

Marin was Unable to Compete in the Bronze Medal Match

Jiao was left very sad about the semi-final clash

The medical staff put on a knee brace, doing their best to try and allow Marin to compete and carry on. However, she was unable to continue in the semi-final showdown.

The 31-year-old was also forced to pull out of her third-place match. Her would-be opponent, Indonesia's Gregoria Tunjung, was then automatically awarded bronze.

Following Sunday’s semi-final, Jiao said she felt “very sad” about what happened: “She [Marin] was playing perfectly well and I was very passive. I wasn’t thinking about the final at all.”