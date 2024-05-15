Highlights Christopher Nkunku performed his trademark celebration after scoring in Chelsea's win over Brighton.

The Frenchman pulled a blue balloon out of his sock before inflating it, stretching out his arms, and looking to the sky.

Nkunku has endured an injury-ravaged season following his transfer from German side RB Leipzig.

Chelsea's supporters have not seen as much as they would have liked of Christopher Nkunku this season. The French forward was signed from RB Leipzig for a lofty sum last year but injuries have curtailed his debut campaign in England.

Separate injuries to his knee and hamstring have restricted him to 13 appearances in all competitions and just 10 in the league, but he has shown enough in his few outings to suggest that he could be an important asset for Mauricio Pochettino next season and beyond.

Nkunku scored his third goal of the campaign in Chelsea's 2-1 win at Brighton and proceeded to perform his trademark celebration, pulling a balloon out of his sock, blowing it up and looking towards the sky with his arms stretched out. The forward first celebrated in such a fashion during a Leipzig win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League in 2022, and naturally raised eyebrows as fans wondered what the significance of the balloon was.

Nkunku Explains Balloon Celebration

Frenchman lifted lid on trademark move

The explanation is a fairly simple one, as Nkunku revealed after first performing it. “The balloon was for my son,” Nkunku said. “He likes balloons.”

Chelsea's win puts them on the brink of a sixth-place finish in the Premier League, which would be good enough to secure qualification for next year's Europa League. Chelsea are one of the form teams in the Premier League, with only Arsenal and Manchester City having picked up more points than the Stamford Bridge club over the last 15 matches.

After the win over Brighton, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino said: "It's always very competitive, the Premier League is the toughest league in the world. Full credit to the players, we fully deserved the victory, that's why I'm so happy and it allows us to dream to play in Europe next season.

"We need to think about recovery and keep the mentality of going to win and see what happens. The most important thing is belief and performances and the performances and results are really good. We dominated from the beginning against a team that's not easy to play, that's why we're so proud and so happy. The evolution of the team is there."

Palmer Backs Pochettino

Star says players love Chelsea boss

Cole Palmer scored his 22nd league goal of the campaign at the Amex Stadium and talked up Chelsea's development after the match. He said: "We needed three points and it was hard towards the end but for it to be in our hands to get sixth place is a big thing for us.

"Chelsea is a big club and everyone wants to finish higher than sixth but you have to look at where we were at the start of the season so to get back into Europe would be a step in the right direction. All credit to the manager. All the players love the manager and want to fight for him."