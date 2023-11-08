Highlights C.J. Stroud's record-breaking performance in Week 9 made him a clear front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The Texans' comeback win against the Buccaneers showcased Stroud's ability to lead the team and make clutch plays.

While there are other impressive rookie contenders, none of them are playing at the same level as Stroud, making him the runaway top candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year not halfway through the season.

Week 9 in the NFL was filled with great matchups all around. But the Houston Texans up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was up there at the top of the list. After a loss in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers and their rookie QB, rookie C.J. Stroud and the Texans needed to bounce back in Week 9, and bounce back they did. Stroud's comeback performance against the Bucs served as a reminder of what a remarkable season he's been having so far.

A record-breaking season at that. They might as well go ahead and give this young man the Offensive Rookie of the Year award already after his thrilling display against Tampa Bay. Stroud threw for an outstanding 470 yards (a single-game rookie record) and five touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Read more: Top 10 rookie QB performances, ranked by passing yards

Week 9 thriller

Tampa Bay got the early lead in the Week 9 matchup, but it was back and forth all game. With only 16 seconds left in the fourth, the Bucs were up 33-37. It looked as if Tampa Bay had this one in the bag—but don’t count out Stroud and company. He delivered a bomb to fellow rookie Tank Dell to put the Texans in the red zone. On the very next play, Stroud threw another bullet into the end zone and Dell again caught a beautifully thrown ball for the win.

Stroud was spreading the wealth too, as he had three receivers with 100+ receiving yards, the first time that's happened in franchise history. Noah Brown had 153 yards and a touchdown, tight end Dalton Schultz had 130 yards and one TD, and Dell finished with 114 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning six.

Of course, we cannot talk about Houston in Week 9 without mentioning the kicking fiasco. Texans’ kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn suffered a quad injury in the first half, leaving Houston without a kicker. Back up running back Dare Ogunbowale took the field in his place and became the first non-kicker or punter to hit a field goal since Wes Welker did it in 2004. Ogunbowale was also the first RB with a field goal since Tony Galbreath in 1979.

Why is Stroud a shoo-in for OROY?

Stroud's odds to win Rooke of the Year were shortened from -150 to -500 after his record-setting Week 9 performance. There are a few reasons why he is light-years ahead of everyone else in this race. The rookie’s ability to avoid mistakes is top-notch—he has thrown just one interception in 279 pass attempts. He also set a new NFL record with 192 pass attempts without an interception to start his career.

Stroud is also the first rookie in NFL history with four-plus touchdowns, 400+ passing yards, and no interceptions in a single game. He also became the youngest rookie (22 years and 33 days) with at least five touchdown passes and 400 yards in a game, surpassing Mathew Stafford.

He is also one of only six players with over 450 yards and five touchdowns in a single game, not to mention his 470 yards were the most for a quarterback this season. All that and we are only in Week 9. Stroud has a lot more time to continue to prove his point.

As good as he is, Stroud isn’t perfect; he has shown some flaws—but rarely. His Week 8 performance, for example, was mediocre at best. He had 16 completions out of 24 attempts for 140 yards and no touchdowns. But what’s so great about Stroud is how he came back and dominated in Week 9 afterward.

Not only that, but his ability to get the win from behind shows what type of QB he is and will be in the future with this franchise. It only took Stroud six snaps on the final drive to steal that W away from Tampa Bay.

He was cool, calm, and collected in the pocket that whole time, which is probably a big reason why the Texans had a great game offensively. To be that calm as a rookie when you’re down in the winding seconds shows confidence and leadership. It’s another reason he is the front-runner for this prestigious award.

The other rookie contenders

There are a lot of other impressive guys right now in the running for OROY as well. None of them play at the level of Stroud, however. It’s now at the point where you can’t really compare Stroud to other rookies because he does not play like a rookie, especially at the QB position.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is currently in second for the award in terms of betting odds. He has 827 yards on 64 receptions with two touchdowns on the year. But he’s had some struggles in recent weeks. In three of the last four games, he has failed to top 45 yards. Nacua is very close to reaching that 1,000-yard mark, but if he continues this most recent trend, it will be tough for him to get there.

Jahmyr Gibbs, running back for the Detroit Lions, is another one up there on the list. He has 399 yards on 76 attempts and two touchdowns. His coming out party was in Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders, where the rook had 152 rushing yards and one touchdown. However, with starting running back David Montgomery on the road to recovery, it's highly doubtful Gibbs keeps that production up.

We can’t forget about the phenomenal running back De’Von Achane of the Miami Dolphins either. He was having quite a rookie year with 38 attempts for 450 rushing yards and five touchdowns, which computes to an unheard of 12.1 yards per carry. Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury in Week 5, and it would be very hard for him to make a comeback special enough to still be considered for this award over against Stroud.

With Bryce Young struggling mightily in Carolina and Anthony Richardson already out for the year, the bottom line is, none of the other rookies are playing as consistently as Stroud, and something drastic would have to happen for the QB not to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more:Best Week 9 games in NFL history