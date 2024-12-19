Summary CM Punk got a tattoo of the Pepsi logo (his favorite drink) because he saw his idol do the same with his favorite beverage.

Each of CM Punk's 52 tattoos has its own unique meanings.

Punk's other tattoos honor legends and his lifestyle.

It's no secret that CM Punk loves his tattoos. Just look at him. The man has 52 tattoos plastered all over his body. But Punk doesn't get tattoos just for show. They carry a ton of importance for The Best In The World, and they represent a lot of who he is.

Punk got his first tattoo when he was 17 years old and has added more to his body throughout his wrestling career. Today, the 46-year-old has 52 tattoos, mostly on his upper torso and all over his arms. One that particularly stands out is the Pepsi logo on his left shoulder. So what is the story behind CM Punk's Pepsi tattoo?

"Each tattoo should have a deep meaning... Tattoos are about showing who you are on the inside, on the outside."

CM Punk's Pepsi Tattoo Explained

It's not that deep of a reason

Based on how he carries himself, Punk is a rather simple man with straightforward reasoning. Whenever people ask him why he has the Pepsi tattoo, he just simply says he likes the beverage. But there have been plenty of theories on why Punk chose to have the famous drink's logo inked on his shoulder. Some believe the tattoo is a nod to his straight-edge lifestyle since he does not consume alcohol. However, there is a backstory as to why he got it and WWE executive Bruce Prichard knows all about it.

“There’s a story of the big Pepsi tattoo where he was reading an article about one of his favorite music stars, who got a Coca-Cola tattoo because they liked Coke. And he says, ‘Well, you know what? I like Pepsi so I’m going to get a Pepsi logo on my arm.’" - Bruce Prichard

The music star was American punk rock musician Brian Baker, who is a guitarist for the punk rock band Bad Religion. Baker got a Coca-Cola tattoo because he liked the drink. Punk learned about this while reading a magazine, and he was inspired by the 59-year-old to do the same. But since he liked Pepsi, The Voice of the Voiceless decided to get that logo tattooed instead. The Pepsi logo was the third tattoo that Punk got.

"It was interesting stories like that. CM Punk's a different cat, he's a different type of person that goes along life to the beat of his own drum, and he has a very, really simplistic way of looking at things. People a lot of times want to complicate it." - Bruce Prichard

Punk's reasoning isn't really that deep. But it is an interesting anecdote that encapsulates his general thought process on things. And that is what has made him a favorite among wrestling fans and a controversial figure among his peers. Some may not like it. But anything he touches turns into gold and, in the business of professional wrestling, that is the most important thing.

CM Punk's Other Tattoos

Punk has 52 tattoos all over his body

Punk has been adding ink to his body throughout his wrestling career. Today, the 46-year-old has 52 tattoos, mostly on his upper torso and all over his arms. It would take a ton of work to cover all the ink on his body, which he needed to do while portraying Ricky Rabiez on the wrestling show Heels. While on the set, Punk shared on Instagram the three-hour process of removing his tattoos for the show.

Apart from the Pepsi logo, the Chicago native also has other tattoos. He has a "STRAIGHT EDGE" tattoo inked across his abdomen and "DRUG FREE" on his knuckles. These two have significant meaning for Punk as they represent his straight-edge lifestyle of not doing drugs, smoking, or drinking alcohol.

Punk has also honored some wrestling legends and friends with ink. He dedicated a spot on his leg for the late great Harley Race with a tattoo of a peacock with the Hall of Famer's signature crown. The Voice of the Voiceless also has the words "No Gimmicks Needed" tattooed on his left hand, which is a nod to his late friend Chris Candido, who passed away in 2005.

Punk's love for his dogs is no secret. So, it isn't shocking that he immortalized them on his body with some ink. He has a tattoo of a pawprint with the name of his dog "Callee" on his left arm.

Each tattoo has a meaning for Punk, regardless of its significance. Given how he carries his heart on his sleeve, literally and figuratively, Punk may not be done getting more tattoos in the future.