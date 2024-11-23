Key Takeaways CM Punk is an unexpected choice for The OG Bloodline's fifth member in WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

The WWE continues to keep their storytelling unpredictable with Punk joining the team.

Punk's history with Paul Heyman adds another layer to the storyline and sets up future feuds.

The cast is finally set for the Men’s WarGames match at the 2024 WWE Survivor Series: WarGames this Saturday, November 30th. For weeks, The OG Bloodline, consisting of Roman Reigns , Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn , has been looking for its fifth and final member to go battle against Solo Sikoa and the Bloodline 2.0 with Big Bronson Reed.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown! , The Wiseman came back and brought the Best in the World with him. That’s right. After getting taken out by Solo and his crew, Paul Heyman made his shocking return and announced that CM Punk would join forces with the OG Bloodline to take on the New Bloodline.

It was certainly surprising to see The Voice of the Voiceless suddenly align himself with a group he didn’t have a substantial history with. Still, it was a refreshing sight to see an unpredictable wrinkle unfold with the Road to WrestleMania just right around the corner.

What Happened at the End of WWE SmackDown

For those who missed it

The Bloodline 2.0 opened SmackDown with Solo Sikoa giving an ultimatum to Roman Reigns to meet him at the end of the night, accept his "terms of surrendering," and finally acknowledge him as the new Tribal Chief. Nearly two hours later, Roman and his crew went face to face in the ring with Solo and his group. Knowing that the OG Bloodline was still at a disadvantage ahead of their clash at WarGames, Sikoa told the four to surrender themselves and instead join his Bloodline, or they "die where they stand." Just before Reigns was about to speak, a very familiar voice echoed throughout the arena.

It's been five months since the WWE Universe last saw Paul Heyman on television. Previously, the 59-year-old was viciously powerbombed through the announce table by Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa after the WWE Hall of Famer did not acknowledge Solo Sikoa as his Tribal Chief.

But Heyman was back, and he brought a big surprise with him. Saying that there's no way to do WarGames 4 vs. 5, The Wiseman revealed CM Punk as the fifth member for Roman's team. Punk made a beeline to the ring and the 5-on-5 brawl ensued. The OG Bloodline eventually gained the advantage and the segment ended with Reigns hitting a spear on Tonga Loa, while Punk dropped a Go-To-Sleep on Tama Tonga.

The good guys stood tall at the end of the night. But given the suddenness of The Second City Saint's decision to join his group, Reigns gave his new teammate a look of bewilderment as the two stared each other down to close the show. In an exclusive video posted by the WWE on X (formerly Twitter), Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and Jey and Jimmy Uso put up their ones in the sky, while Punk posed with his go-to-sleep taunt to send the Salt Lake City crowd home happy.

CM Punk is the Right Man for WarGames

The WWE is keeping the stories unpredictable

Credit: WWE

The WWE's decision to make CM Punk The OG Bloodline's fifth member for WarGames certainly came out of left field. There was a lot of speculation that Seth Rollins, whom Sami Zayn and the Usos have been trying to convince, would eventually cave in, especially since his current rival Bronson Reed joined Solo and his group.

But yet again, the WWE has unlocked another layer to The Bloodline story by having Punk be the fifth member. Digging deeper into the storyline and considering how things may eventually unfold, it made a lot of sense for The Best in the World to be the final piece of The OG Bloodline's team.

During his stare-down with Punk, Reigns was seen mouthing, "why are you here?" The Chicago-native then answered that he was there for Heyman. This is just simple storytelling. Their history alone is enough motivation for Punk to answer the call of his good friend. The Second City Saint said it himself. He's the "OG Paul Heyman Guy."

Heyman also obviously has a score to settle with The New Bloodline after they nearly ended his career five months ago. When Roman wasn't there for him as he dealt with Solo, it was Punk who was there to answer Heyman's favor.

"Take me with you." - Paul Heyman to CM Punk

How will this affect the relationship between Reigns and his Wiseman? Who is Heyman aligning himself with? Does he still stand by his Tribal Chief? Or is he back alongside The Best In The World? Is this planting the seeds for an eventual Punk vs. Reigns program down the line?

Notable Paul Heyman Guys WWE Superstar Managed from WWE Championship reigns under Heyman Brock Lesnar 2002, 2014 to 2020 6 CM Punk 2012 to 2014 1 Roman Reigns 2020 to 2024 2

Moreover, this also adds another wrinkle to the impending CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins feud. How will The Architect react to this development, considering it will now be the Chicago native who will get his hands on Bronson Reed at WarGames?

If it was any other man who joined the team, it likely would've been fine with The Visionary. But instead, it's the man whom he despises, perhaps even more than Reed. The person who, one year ago, blew Seth's gasket when Punk made his electric and unthinkable return to WWE in Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. It will be interesting to see how their rivalry develops from here.