Cole Palmer is one of three shock omissions to Chelsea's Europa Conference League squad after the England international wasn't one of the 27 players registered for the competition. The midfield maestro has been the Blues' standout player since joining from Manchester City in 2023.

The 22-year-old chipped in with 33 goal contributions in as many games last season to help the Blues qualify for Europe after they spent much of the campaign outside the European places. However, Palmer will not be joining his teammates in their European adventure until at least 2025, after he was excluded from the confirmed squad list on Thursday afternoon.

Palmer One of Three Big Players to Miss Out

Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia also omitted

As first reported by BBC's Nizaar Kinsella, Palmer as well as Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia have been left out of Enzo Maresca's Conference League squad for the group phase of the competition. Palmer did feature in the qualification round against Servette, but came off injured in the 2-0 first-leg victory. He would also make a substitute appearance in the 2-1 defeat in the return fixture.

Meanwhile, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia have also been omitted from the eligibility list. The French defender has started every Premier League game so far this campaign, while Lavia started against Manchester City in the opening game of the season, but has not been seen since the win over the Swiss Super League club due to a hamstring issue.

The former Leicester and Southampton stars have been riddled with injuries from the moment they stepped through the door at Stamford Bridge, with both of them spending the majority of last season on the sidelines.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Combined, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia played just 32 minutes of football in the 2023/24 season.

It is believed that concerns around their long-term fitness is part of the reason why they have been left out of the original squad, with load management playing a huge factor. The club will be competing in five competitions, including the Club World Cup, until July 2025, hence their decision to leave three big names out for the initial league phase.

When Palmer Can be Added to Conference League Squad

Palmer may be included in 2025

Despite not being included in the first 27-man squad, there is still a possibility that Palmer, as well as Fofana and Lavia, may be reintroduced to the European squad should the team qualify for the latter stages of the competition. A UEFA rule states that clubs who progress out of the group phase can make up to three changes to their personnel at the beginning of February.

This means that, should Todd Boehly refrain from signing anyone in the January transfer window, the trio who have been left out will be free to return as a replacement for other names in the squad. The likes of Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei would likely be among the names to drop out in this circumstance, with doubts surrounding their futures at the club persisting after their manager questioned whether or not they would get enough game time in order to develop.