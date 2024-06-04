Highlights Cole Palmer impressed with a goal on his full England debut, showcasing his talent on the international stage.

A video previously uploaded to TikTok displayed not only the England flag on his boots but that of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Palmer's decision to don both flags on his football boots comes from his family history.

Cole Palmer netted the first goal of his senior Three Lions career from the penalty spot against Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James' Park. A video has emerged online of the midfielder's football boots, and eagle-eyed fans will have noticed it's not only the England flag that's present.

The Chelsea ace is currently fighting to be included in Gareth Southgate's final 26-man squad for Euro 2024 in Germany after playing his way into strong contention with some top-class performances at club level in his breakthrough campaign.

While his new club have struggled at times during the past 12 months, Palmer registered 33 goal contributions in only 34 Premier League appearances during the 2023-24 season. This shows the level he has been operating at, with the youngster having a telling impact in also every game he features in.

A huge future is expected of the young player, but he could also play a big role in the present too. Former England defender, Rio Ferdinand, told TNT Sports Palmer could be a massive part of any Three Lions success in the summer, as he said (per BBC Sport): "He is a great option. He is somebody that not everybody will know too much about on the European stage, international stage. He could be another weapon, internationally."

Palmer Nets First Senior England Goal

It came on his full England debut

A heavily rotated England starting XI in the friendly against the Bosnians gave Southgate the opportunity to take a look at the stars beyond his regular set of starters. Palmer was utilised in an attacking midfield role, which was slightly removed from his usual right wing role.

He spent just over 60 minutes on the pitch before being replaced by Tottenham's James Maddison. After playing some neat passes and displaying his confidence on the ball throughout the game, the 22-year-old made a significant impact by finding the net from 12 yards out.

Aston Villa defender, Ezri Konsa, was fouled inside the penalty area and with regular penalty taker Harry Kane on the bench, the responsibility fell to the feet of Palmer. Chelsea's superstar forward rifled the ball into the back of the net before being withdrawn.

Why Palmer's Boots Have Two Flags

It stems from his family history

The England flag on his boots speaks for itself, with Palmer proudly representing the Three Lions after being born and raised in Manchester. However, there is another flag, and it isn't immediately apparent why. This was first noticed when the Englishman took part in a TikTok trend with his sister, in which his boots were visibly held in the air. The other flag in question is that of Saint Kitts and Nevis. View the video below:

Palmer once addressed the video in question, saying: "On my boots, it has the St. Kitts flag and the England flag and my sister wanted to make sure the St. Kitts flag got in. She posted it and it stayed quiet for quite a while to be fair and then one day I saw it everywhere and now I can't stop seeing it.'"

The attack-minded midfielder's father has family from the nation. Palmer once told The Players Tribune about the impact his dad had on his early football career and explained the reason he has the St. Kitts flag on his boots. The youngster said:

"He used to say, 'No point trying to shoot if you can’t keep hold of the ball in the first place.' We would do that every single day whatever the weather — and my dad’s family is from St Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean. He hates going out in the cold. But he'd do it for me anyway. That’s why I got the St Kitts flag on my boots, as a little tribute to him and his family."

Palmer's grandfather, Sterry Cole, headed to England in 1960 and this is where the link comes from. The England international's father, Jermaine, visited the Caribbean island and told The Telegraph: I went over for the first time in January, and it was great. Speaking to my dad’s cousins who are still over there, they said the island is going crazy about Cole. So when he does go himself he’s probably going to need a police escort. They’re all Chelsea fans over there now."

What Palmer's Grandfather Has Said

He has immense pride in his grandson

Cole is extremely proud of his grandson and told The Daily Mail about the incredible support the England star now receives from St. Kitts. Speaking after he was first selected for the national squad, the talented youngster's grandfather explained:

"We are all tremendously proud of him. He's worked so hard to be where he is and deserves all the success he's getting. I was watching on TV and cheering him on from home. I know the family in St Kitts will be either watching or looking for the score. They are always reading about Cole in the news and are closely following his career."

It's heartwarming to see the Chelsea player pay tribute to his family history and his extended family return that support. His father and grandfather will no doubt be cheering Palmer on during Euro 2024, as he is almost certain to be on the plane to Germany.

Cole Palmer's England Statistics Statistic Number Games 3 Goals 1 Assists 0

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Tranfsermarkt (Correct as of 04/06/2024)