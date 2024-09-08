After a red card in first half stoppage time to goalkeeper Abraham Romero, the Columbus Crew turned to midfielder Sean Zawadzki to put on the gloves and hop in goal. By the end of the game, the score was 4-0 to the Seattle Sounders.

Due to international call-ups and rules restricting the amount of times teams can elevate a player from their second team to the first, the Crew did not have a natural goalkeeper on the bench.

“I cannot understand when there is a lack of coherence,” a frustrated head coach Wilfried Nancy said in his postgame press conference. He vented his grievance on the situation and did not take further questions from the media.

What happened?

Columbus’ top two goalkeepers were away on international duty this week, as starter Patrick Schulte was with the United States and backup Nico Hagen with Guatemala. Third goalkeeper Evan Bush has been injured most of the season.

Most top leagues around the world do not play during international breaks. MLS is one of the few that do. The Crew were supposed to have this week off, preferring not to play assuming they would be without several key players, but were playing a rescheduled game from June. They had to reschedule because they advanced to the CONCACAF Champions Cup final.

MLS rules stipulate that a player can only be called up from the second team without a first team contract four times a season. Second team goalkeepers Stanislav Lapkes and Cole Johnson had already each been called up four times, though neither played a minute.

Lapkes’ fourth call-up was for a friendly against Aston Villa.

CONCACAF said that Columbus needed two goalkeepers on the bench. After Bush got injured in April, Columbus had to use call-ups for the semifinal and final. Lapkes was called up for the first leg of the semifinal, Johnson for the second leg and final.

A Crew spokesperson confirmed to GIVEMESPORT the league did not allow an “extreme hardship” exception for the Crew for this match.

“When we asked (the league) before the game to have another call-up for our goalkeeper from the reserve team, they said no,” Nancy said.

Frustratingly for Columbus, the New York Red Bulls have called up a second team player to the first team roster more than four times this season. Left back Omar Valencia has been on the bench for seven MLS matches this season. The final three came as Olympic replacement exceptions. The league and MLSPA agreed to allow an exception to the limitations on short-term agreements during the Olympics due to the number of MLS players called up for the tournament.

This isn't all of it but I went ahead and transcribed some of Wilfried Nancy's blazing hot presser. He didn't take questions, he just got up there and got on one of the all-time heaters I've ever heard. pic.twitter.com/WYSDW1yUUy — Ari Liljenwall (@AriLiljenwall) September 8, 2024

Columbus acquired Romero in a trade from LAFC, a fourth goalkeeper on the senior roster, in large part with international breaks this season in mind and Bush's injury.

“They played zero minutes! And we use all the eight call-ups for that! What is the point?" Nancy said. "I’m not asking to ban the call-ups, I’m asking to add more call-ups! We have more games. For me this is a lack of— It’s dishonest.”

The Crew were also without star forward Cucho Hernandez, Mo Farsi, Steven Moreira and Jacen Russell-Rowe due to international duty. Seattle were missing Obed Vargas and Nouhou as well.

“I’m really proud of all the players that went with the national team,” Nancy said. “I’m not complaining. But why we’ve got to sign a player, a young player, to a professional contract for one game? Knowing this is not the moment to sign the player.”

The Crew remain 10 points behind Supporters’ Shield-leading Inter Miami with one game in hand. Seattle climbed to fifth in the Western Conference, a valuable win no matter the circumstances.

“Holy crap, this is happening”

When Romero was given a red card, Zawadzki was the man to turn to. The versatile Zawadzki has excelled at several different positions under Nancy, but was putting on goalie gloves in a game for the first time.

"When (the officials) said it was (a red card), it was like, 'holy crap, this is happening now,’” Zawadzki said after the game.

The first goal conceded was an Albert Rusnák free kick, the first touch of the ball after Romero had been sent off. Rusnák ultimately scored a hat trick in the 4-0 win.

“I felt a little bit more pressure taking the free kick than if an actual goalkeeper was in goal,” Rusnák admitted. “I kind of felt like I had to score — it’s an outfield player. … It wasn't fair for him to go in goal, but it was the only solution they had.”

Zawadski added: “I mean, it's a completely uncomfortable situation for me, and I don't really know what to do in that situation obviously.”

Zawadzki did make two saves on the night.