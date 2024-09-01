Former Real Madrid and Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is reportedly contemplating retirement after a recent injury has disrupted his fresh start at Italian club Como.

The 31-year-old departed Old Trafford when his contract ended in July earlier this year. He returned from injury late last season to help his team win the FA Cup in his final game for the club over noisy neighbours, Manchester City. But while the Frenchman bid farewell to the Premier League, he has since struggled to do the same with ongoing fitness issues.

Battles to stay fit have been a frequent problem for the France international in recent seasons, but a free transfer to Serie A side Como - who are managed by Varane's former Barcelona adversary, Cesc Fabregas - offered the centre-back a lifeline as he aims to prolong his playing days. But the most recent obstacle could now be his last.

Raphael Varane Considers Retirement

The 31-year-old just can't stay fit

Signing a two-year deal at the start of the 2024/25 campaign, Varane's move represented somewhat of a step-down for the defender after more than a decade playing for elite clubs, collecting trophies throughout the entire process. Nevertheless, it was also a sign of Como's ambition to compete in Serie A following their promotion last term.

He was one of several high-profile names who joined Fabregas’s project this summer, including former Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto and ex-Liverpool stars Pepe Reina and Alberto Moreno. In unfortunate circumstances, though, Varane made his debut for his new club in the Coppa Italia clash against Sampdoria in August, and he was forced off after just 23 minutes. The former Real Madrid star has not played since, missing his side’s opening matches of the new Serie A campaign against Juventus and Cagliari.

Reports confirmed that he suffered an issue with the flexor muscle in his thigh, and the news suggested that his injury is likely to keep him out long-term. Como have also since made the decision to omit him from their official squad list until the next registration date.

Marca report Como are also considering terminating Varane’s contract, just a month after unveiling him as their new signing. The report describes the situation as reaching a ‘critical point’ and while Fabregas is still firmly behind his player, it claims Varane could now consider hanging up his boots for good.

Raphael Varane's Career

His eventual retirement will bring an end to a glittering time on the pitch

Varane joined United for £34m in 2021, leaving Real Madrid as one of the most decorated players in Europe with three La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues to his name. Playing alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Iker Casillas in the Spanish capital, success was never hard to come by for the imperious centre-back.

Over the course of 10 seasons from 2011 to 2021, he won 18 total club trophies. With the French national team, Varane was also able to notch a World Cup title in 2018, as he made over 90 caps for his country, including playing every minute in that successful run.

At Old Trafford, he found room to put a League Cup and FA Cup winners' medal in his sparkling trophy cabinet. However, United opted not to extend his contract at the end of 2024-25 season, instead choosing to rebuild their back line with a number of new signings.

The Red Devils saw off interest from Real Madrid to sign Leny Yoro from Lille – with the teenager still waiting to make his debut after suffering a foot injury during pre-season. Matthijs de Ligt also arrived from Bayern Munich along with full-back Noussair Mazraoui.