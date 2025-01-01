UFC star Conor McGregor has built a reputation for himself for deleting his social media posts shortly after making his thoughts public. The former featherweight and lightweight UFC champion, however, has acknowledged this habit and explained his reasoning in the past.

With over 10 million X followers, 'The Notorious' is an active social media user. However, many fans may have to get their timing right in order to see certain posts from the Irish fighter before they are removed. Posts in the past by McGregor that have been deleted have included political opinions, barbs at fellow fighters, and other often controversial thoughts.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: 20 of McGregor's 22 professional MMA wins have come via stoppage.

Back in 2021, McGregor responded to an X user when being questioned about his habit of deleting his tweets after posting. The two had an engagement following McGregor's frustrations with the Irish government's actions during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Providing clarity within his response, the former double champion stated the following: "Hey, d*** breath, you must be new here. I will always say what I need to say, it gets reported/spread, then I remove from my page," he wrote. "It's done and out. I do not like to keep negativity on my channels. Ever. You do zero to help anything or anyone in any situation. So shut up."

Although McGregor has not further mentioned his reasoning since, he continues to post and delete on a somewhat regular basis.

Conor McGregor Stirs Next Fight Rumors Via Social Media

The Irishman could be heading towards an unorthodox return to boxing