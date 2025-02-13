Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have probably the most bitter and personal rivalry in combat sports history. Despite the two having shared the Octagon almost seven years ago and the Russian being the resounding winner, the hatchet is still yet to be buried between them and the beef is now as aggressive and personal as it ever has been.

Many MMA fighters, analysts and fans believe that the downward spiral McGregor has been on both inside and outside of the UFC Octagon is because of the nature of his loss to 'The Eagle.' Despite controversy in his personal life being somewhat normal to many at this point, prior to facing Khabib, it wasn't, hence his downfall regularly being credited to Nurmagomedov.

The Nurmagomedov family are by far the most high-level and dominant force in MMA right now and Khabib's cousin, Usman, who is the current PFL lightweight champion, has discussed in a recent interview McGregor's obsession and constant jibes at his family and has even given a specific reason when asked why the Irishman still has such a firm focus on the Russians.

Loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov Still Haunts Conor McGregor

Usman Nurmagomedov believes Khabib's reluctance to give McGregor a rematch will live with him forever