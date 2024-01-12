Highlights Michael Chandler believes that Conor McGregor wants to fight at 185lbs to make himself appear bigger than he actually is.

Chandler has also claimed that McGregor couldn't choose 155lbs or 170lbs because it would undermine his superiority and control over the fight.

Chandler is confident in his own abilities and doesn't think the weight class matters, as both he and McGregor are similar in size.

Michael Chandler has explained the reasoning for why he will be fighting Conor McGregor at 185lbs in their upcoming fight, despite the weight not being their traditional category, and the American has given two explanations to why said decision has been made.

McGregor became a two-time UFC champion after winning both the featherweight and lightweight championships, which range between 145lbs and 155lbs. He has also fought at welterweight three times in his UFC career, which has seen him win two out of three fights. However, the Irishman has never fought at middleweight before (185lbs), which has caused fans to question why this is the reported weight class set for this upcoming fight.

When questioned, Chandler provided an explanation as to why the two would be competing in the middleweight division, and he's given two reasons behind the decision, pointing the finger at the Irishman for both.

Video: Michael Chandler on the Conor McGregor fight

“When it comes to 185, you’ve got to remember, there are two reasons why it’s at 185. No. 1, Conor wants to continue the narrative that he’s bigger than he actually is. You guys think he’s bigger because of lights, camera angles, and a great photographer. ... That’s No. 1. No. 2, you’ve got to remember, UFC 274, I kicked Tony Ferguson’s head clean off, I got on the microphone, and I said I want to up the stakes, I want to fight you at your biggest, your baddest, and your best.

"So naturally, Conor can’t say the fight is at 155 [pounds], because he wants you guys to think he’s too big to make 155 — which isn’t true — and he also can’t say it’s at 170, because that means he’s not in control, since I originally called for the fight at 170. So, naturally, he says 185.”

So, as you can see, “Iron” Chandler has played the weight class decision down to McGregor’s ego and wanting people to believe he is bigger than what he truly is. He also states that McGregor has chosen to debut in this weight division rather than one where he is more comfortable due to him wanting to be in control of what is happening.

Conor McGregor's weight for last five fights (as of 12/01/24) Fight Weight vs Dustin Poirier Lightweight vs Dustin Poirier Lightweight vs Donald Cerrone Welterweight vs Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweight vs Eddie Alvarez Lightweight All stats taken from Wikipedia

Whether this is early mind games or a true testament to character is another story, but all we know is that these are two huge fighters coming off the back of losses who will want to rectify that.

With Chandler originally saying 170lb and McGregor never fighting at 185lb before, many believe that this fight will eventually be moved down a weight class. However, regardless of what weight it is at, Chandler remains confident in his own abilities, and is adamant he will defeat Mystic Mac.

Michael Chandler is backing himself

“Do I believe the fight is at 185? Heck, I’m game. The weight class does not matter. Two guys that weigh the same...ish. Conor and I are within three to five pounds of each other. I spent five weeks with him in Las Vegas, saw him almost every day – you guys saw us standing next to each other, the size of us is very similar. So it doesn’t matter whether we’re cutting 25 pounds down to 155, or 15 pounds down to 170, we’re the same weight. So does the weight really matter? It doesn’t matter to me. This is the fight that I want. It’s the fight I agreed to.

"I’m not worried where the weight is, I’m not worried about all the shenanigans outside of the training and the nutrition. ... I can figure out whatever weight I need to go to. 185 sounds great to me, cutting very minimal weight, doing training camp without having to cut weight, sounds great to me. 170 would be easy, as well. So I’m excited that the plane is finally landing, and it’s going to land in Las Vegas, June 29, International Fight Week, which is normally the biggest card of the year.”

Highlighting the confidence that Chandler has within himself that, regardless of the weight, he still feels like he will be able to overcome McGregor. He also mentions how they are both a similar size and, therefore, there are no real excuses as to why either of them could not fight at this weight.