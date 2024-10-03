As Arsenal cruised to the first victory of their Champions League campaign, easing past Paris Saint-Germain 2-0, it was UFC star Conor McGregor who was grabbing the headlines at the Emirates, as the Notorious One stormed the pitch after the match, something he wasn't actually allowed to do according to recent reports.

This past week, the Gunners welcomed Champions League football back to the Emirates for the first time this season, taking on PSG, one of their pot one draws. Having left Italy with one point, securing a hard-fought draw against Atalanta thanks to a jaw-dropping double save from David Raya, all eyes were on Arsenal to prove themselves against one of Europe's elite sides.

A sublime first half performance capped off by goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka saw the north London side lead 2-0 going into the break, a lead they would take to full-time as they managed to fend off limited offence from a timid PSG side. A substitute debut for Mikel Merino capped off a fantastic night of football, with Arsenal continuing their unbeaten start to the season.

Conor McGregor Attracts Attention After Arsenal 2-0 PSG

A night of not too much noteworthy on-pitch action, the Emirates still managed to capture the attention of the media, thanks to the Notorious One, Conor McGregor, with the UFC star making himself known by stepping foot onto the pitch after the match and letting loose.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Conor McGregor currently has a professional MMA record of 22-6.

Initially giving pretend rounds of applause to an empty crowd, McGregor proceeded to have a kick-about with Arsenal's starboy Saka, and England international, Declan Rice, in footage that has since gone viral online. With Rice seemingly impressed with the body shape of McGregor on the pitch, the Irishman then proceeded to wrestle around with Saka, with the goalscorer on the night having to ask the UFC star to "be careful."

In what looked like a classic case of a celebrity being invited by a club to a big game, it has since turned out that Conor McGregor actually got his ticket to the game via a third party and wasn't a guest to the game, thus making his post-match antics all that weirder.

With security being aware that McGregor was simply just a fan for the night, they proceeded to ask him to leave the pitch, something that would have been a relief to Saka, who clearly wasn't ready to wrestle with a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion.

Conor McGregor's Status With UFC

The Irishman is still waiting for fight news

A man with a lot more spare time on his hands since his next fight won't be until 2025, news that was recently confirmed by Dana White, McGregor will be hoping he will have that same level of energy by the time his Octagon return rolls around.

Originally set to return at June's UFC 303 event, with a main event bout against Michael Chandler set in place, a broken toe led the Notorious One to pulling out and, with no reschedule made, Chandler has since took a fight against Charles Oliveira for UFC 309 in November, leaving McGregor once again in limbo.

Conor McGregor's professional MMA record (as of 03/10/24) 28 fights 22 wins 6 losses By knockout 19 2 By submission 1 4 By decision 2 0

With MMA fans all around the world eagerly awaiting McGregor's return to the UFC, let's hope Rice's compliments haven't gotten to the Notorious One's head and distracted him from the actual sport he should be training for.