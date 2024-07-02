Highlights Christian Pulisic was snubbed by referee Kevin Ortega after USA were knocked out the Copa America.

The referee refused to shake the winger's hand after being criticised for a controversial display.

United States were eliminated from Copa America after failing to qualify out of Group C.

Peruvian referee Kevin Ortega refused to shake Christian Pulisic's hand after the winger appeared to suggest that the official should celebrate with the Uruguay squad after the United States were knocked out of the Copa America. Defeat for the USA meant the host nation were eliminated from the showpiece tournament after failing to qualify from Group C.

The game was full of controversy, with Ortega at the helm of a number of questionable decisions that no doubt impacted Gregg Berhalter's. With emotions running high, Pulisic did not hold back in his feelings towards the man in the middle, who he confronted him at full-time after his offer of a handshake was snubbed.

Pulisic Told Referee to Celebrate With Uruguay

In footage shown by FOX Sports, the 25-year-old can be seen approaching the referee and his two assistants at full-time, when he offers out his hand to Ortega. The Peruvian did not reciprocate, leading to Pulisic pointing in the referee's face and seemingly lambasting him for a poor performance.

However, an unedited version of the clip appears to show the American star, who was one of the best players at this summer's Copa America, pointing over to the Uruguay players who were celebrating their victory, and saying 'why aren't you over there with them?'. Watch the footage below:

Ortega did not respond to the player's comments, simply opting not to show him respect with the handshake instead. The assistant referees shook hands with the AC Milan man.

Tensions were running high between the pair throughout the 90 minutes, with Pulisic at one point screaming in the referee's face after some questionable decisions. One such incident saw play seemingly be stopped so that defender Chris Richards could be given a booking, only for the referee to allow play to continue after he had already pulled out the card.

United States Eliminated from Copa America

The hosts suffered an embarrassing exit

Defeat for the USA meant that they were unable to make their way out of Group C and were sent packing from the tournament in embarrassing fashion. Having started with a positive 2-0 win over Bolivia, the land of the free collapsed in their following two games.

In a fixture that saw red cards being brandished to both teams, the United States fell to a shocking 2-1 defeat at the hands of Panama, who sat 32 places behind the Americans in the FIFA world rankings going into the game. Knowing that they needed a win to have any chance of making it to the knockout round, the Stars and Stripes succumbed to a 1-0 loss to Uruguay.

Related The 10 Highest Paid Players at the 2024 Copa America Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez and Vinicius Jr all feature among the 10 highest earners at the 2024 Copa America

The goal that would eventually knock the United States out of the tournament, scored by Mathias Olivera, was one also shrouded in controversy as the Uruguayan appeared to be marginally offside before slotting the ball home.