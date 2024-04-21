Highlights Manchester United's FA Cup semi-final tie against Coventry City is set to kick off at the unusual time of 3:30pm.

The FA requested the game to start at 4pm, but the Met Police scheduled the game 30 minutes earlier due to fears over safety.

The winner of the match will face Manchester City in the final, who beat Chelsea 1-0 to book their spot at Wembley.

Manchester United are hoping to book their place in the FA Cup final when they face Coventry City in their last-four tie on Sunday. The game kicks off at the unusual time of 3:30pm, though, due to fears over safety, per the Mail.

The fixture is the first time that the two sides will face each other since September 2007, when the Sky Blues ran out 2-0 winners against Sir Alex Ferguson's side. However, the two played each other regularly in the English top flight before then.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have a 54.2% win ratio against Coventry, beating them 39 times in 72 matches.

Although they are now playing in the Championship, Coventry will enter the game optimistic of causing an upset. Mark Robins' men beat Wolves in the quarter-finals, showing that they have no trouble against Premier League opposition. The tie promises to be an enthralling encounter, but those hoping to watch the match on TV will need to be aware that the fixture is kicking off slightly earlier than expected.

Man Utd vs Coventry to Kick Off at 3:30pm

FA had requested a 4pm kick-off for the match

While Manchester City's semi-final match against Chelsea kicked off at the normal time of 5:15pm, Man United and Coventry's tie is kicking off 30 minutes earlier than had been requested. The FA had wanted the game to start at 4pm on Sunday afternoon, due to the time being preferable for broadcasters.

Instead, the match will kick off at 3:30pm, and the reason is all to do with the police deeming the fixture a 'high-risk' tie. The Daily Mail reported back in March 2024 that the FA had agreed to the request, as there were fears over public order.

Their requests, though, specifically revolve around games at Wembley involving United or fierce rivals Liverpool. That resulted in the Carabao Cup final between Jurgen Klopp's side and Chelsea being moved forward to 3pm in February.

It might not be the last time that the Met Police request that an FA Cup game kicks off early in 2023/24 either. Should United advance to the final, where they will face rivals Manchester City, the Mail report that the game could be scheduled for 3pm, as opposed to a later kickoff which would be more beneficial for broadcasters.

United Hoping to End Season With Silverware

Erik ten Hag will want to win competition to alleviate pressure

Between the final and United, though, stand Coventry, and the Red Devils are likely to be taking their Championship opponents in the last-four very seriously. The FA Cup offers Erik ten Hag's side a final chance of silverware, following lacklustre campaigns in the Premier League, Champions League and League Cup.

Dutch manager Ten Hag has come under growing pressure at Old Trafford in 2023/24, and speculation continues to mount that he could be sacked by INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe once the term ends. The former Ajax coach will, therefore, desperately want to win England's oldest cup competition to keep his boss' faith and earn another year in the dugout.

Should United beat Coventry on Sunday, then attention will turn to Man City, who earned a spot in the final after beating Chelsea 1-0. A derby between the two clubs at Wembley will be a repeat of the 2022/23 final, in which Pep Guardiola's side beat their rivals 2-1, thanks to a brace from Ilkay Gundogan.