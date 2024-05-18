Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo always steps onto the field with his right foot first.

He is one of the most successful football players of all time but many fans may have failed to notice this quirk in his pre-match routine.

The forward's habit comes from a Portuguese cultural belief - 'entra com a direita'.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played over 1000 professional football matches, and he is undoubtedly one of the greatest players of all time. Despite spending over two decades in the senior game, very few fans will have noticed the way the Al-Nassr forward always steps onto the pitch.

The Portuguese superstar has won league titles in multiple countries, as well as five Champions League trophies during his long and storied career at the top of the sport. With how much he's talked about in world football, it's hard to imagine supporters would have missed anything about the former Manchester United ace.

However, the 39-year-old has always stepped onto the hallowed turf with his right foot first. It is perhaps the most deadly right foot in the history of the beautiful game - but why does he always favour it when taking to the field?

Legendary forward has done so throughout his career

While many football players have superstitions surrounding their preparations before games, this isn't the case for Ronaldo. His habit came from a Portuguese culture which states 'entra com a direita'. In English, this means 'enter with the right'.

Jessica Andres - a fan from Portugal - explained the action Ronaldo takes before each game he plays. Per the Daily Mail, she wrote on YouTube:

"The right one thing isn't superstition. It's a Portuguese culture 'entra com a direita' meaning enter with the right. And it's pretty common in other countries too, Spain, India, Indonesia, Italy, Greece, Brazil, Russia, Asian countries, and Muslim counties too. Nothing strange."

A video was uploaded to TikTok that shows a handful of examples at different clubs where Ronaldo made sure to take his first step on the pitch with his right foot. The global superstar even sometimes skips just before he reaches the touchline to make sure this is the case. View the video below:

Ronaldo Still Going Strong

The forward is preparing for Euro 2024

The veteran striker is still one of the best goalscorers on the planet, as shown by his 42 strikes in 42 appearances for his club, Al-Nassr, during the 2023-24 season. This incredible display in front of goal for a player closing in on 40 years old is more than impressive.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 885 career goals for club and country, making him the top goalscorer of all time.

He is the top scorer in football history and there's every chance he will pull even further ahead in this regard before he finally calls it time on his playing career. While it's not a superstition, his strategy of going right foot first has certainly done his performances no harm over the years. Fans can keep their eyes peeled at the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament in Germany, where the star forward will be in action for Portugal.

Portugal are regularly among the favourites in major international competitions, and this will be the case once again with a rejuvenated Ronaldo as the focal point of the front line. Time will tell whether this will be his international football swansong, although you certainly wouldn't rule him out of making the 2026 World Cup finals. This isn't your average footballer approaching his 40th birthday, after all.

