Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo didn't vote for Men's player of the year despite being eligible as Portugal captain.

Lionel Messi won the award, beating Erling Haaland and continuing his rivalry with Ronaldo.

Ronaldo's vote was cast by Pepe, the vice-captain, and both Pepe and Roberto Martinez did not vote for Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo had no hand in his long-term rival on the pitch, Lionel Messi, being named Men's player of the year for 2023 at The Best FIFA awards ceremony. The legendary forward didn't cast a vote despite being eligible to do so due to his status as Portugal captain.

Messi pipped Erling Haaland to the accolade, just as he did at the Ballon d'Or awards in late 2023, despite the Norwegian's incredible goal haul for Manchester City as the English side stormed to a historic treble.

The Barcelona icon left European football last summer after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired, and he joined David Beckham's Inter Miami on a free transfer. After two decades at the very top of the game, there's every chance this is Messi's last chance of securing a major individual award before he hangs up his boots.

Related 10 players with the most individual awards in football history The 10 footballers who have claimed the most individual awards during their illustrious careers

Elsewhere at The Best FIFA Awards, Pep Guardiola was named the Men's Coach of the Year after his aforementioned treble triumph with Man City. Aitana Bonmati of Barcelona was handed The Best FIFA Women's Player of 2023.

Among the fallout, it was noticed that Ronaldo - who has been involved in a head-to-head battle with Messi to be regarded as the greatest player of all time for many years now - didn't cast a vote after the Al-Nassr forward wasn't nominated to win the prize himself. But, why?

Why Ronaldo didn't vote despite being Portugal captain

Veteran defender Pepe was handed Portugal's vote instead

Captains of international teams are given the responsibility of voting in the awards, but it was noticed that Kepler Ferreira cast Portugal's vote. This is the real name of current Porto and ex-Real Madrid defender Pepe. The 40-year-old is still going strong for club and country and was handed the task of voting on behalf of his nation.

Per Goal, it was confirmed by FIFA that Pepe took on the voting responsibilities after Portugal's 2022 World Cup campaign, which saw Ronaldo largely restricted to substitute appearances. Therefore, it doesn't appear that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner withdrew from the process out of frustration at his own personal snub. The same process was followed this year, with vice-captain Pepe casting Portugal's vote, instead of Ronaldo.

Despite the lack of game time the 38-year-old saw at the World Cup, he now finds himself back in the fold under new national boss, Roberto Martinez. The former Belgium manager was also handed a vote alongside his veteran defender.

Who Pepe and Roberto Martinez voted for

Neither man backed the eventual winner

Martinez and Pepe were not afforded the opportunity to vote for their international colleague, Ronaldo, but the pair also decided against including Messi in their top two. El Clasico saw some historic battles between Pepe and Messi and the former Los Blancos centre-back left his ex-foe out of his top three completely, while his national boss placed two players higher than the Argentine.

Roberto Martinez and Pepe's Votes Ranking Roberto Martinez Pepe 1st Place (5 Points) Marcelo Brozovic Bernardo Silva 2nd Place (3 Points) Bernardo Silva Erling Haaland 3rd Place (1 Point) Lionel Messi Victor Osimhen Information via The Best FIFA Awards

Both men gave a nod to Bernardo Silva - who has been a sensation for club and country over the past 12 months - with Pepe having his teammate as his number one choice. Martinez has been managing the City midfielder for a full year now, and the Spaniard selected Silva in second place on his list. The most bizarre selection may have come when the former Wigan and Everton boss picked Marcelo Brozovic of Croatia as his winner.