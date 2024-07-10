Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't have any tattoos on his body because he is a regular blood donor.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of football's shining lights for the best part of 20 years, providing moment after moment of individual brilliance in his pursuit of greatness. Ronaldo began his professional career as a fresh-faced teenager with Sporting Lisbon in 2002, and has gone on to play for some of the biggest clubs in world football.

Ronaldo moved from Lisbon to Manchester United in 2003, and spells with Real Madrid, Juventus, United again, and Al-Nassr have followed. Ronaldo won five Champions Leagues across his spells with United and Madrid, as well as five Ballons d'Or - the individual award given to the best player in the world.

Ronaldo Explained Why He Doesn't Have Tattoos

Real Madrid legend is big advocate for giving blood

Throughout his career, after scoring important goals, Ronaldo has regularly celebrated by ripping his shirt off to expose his incredible physique. Viewers will have noticed that, unlike a lot of star footballers, Ronaldo does not have any tattoos on his body.

There's a reason behind this, and it's because Ronaldo regularly donates blood. “I don’t have tattoos so that I can donate blood more often", he told Italian outlet Diretta in an interview in 2012. Blood donors must wait for several weeks or even months after having a tattoo before being able to give blood. In the UK and Spain, the two countries Ronaldo spent the majority of his club career in, the wait time is four months. The reason behind the wait is that fresh tattoos pose a risk of infection.

Cristiano Ronaldo career goals record (accurate as of July 10, 2024) Appearances 1013 Goals 759 Assists 238

In 2015, Ronaldo fronted a campaign intended to inspire young people to donate blood. He said: "We can all make a difference by donating blood. Each donation can benefit up to three people in emergency situations and for long-term medical treatments. That's why I am enthusiastic to bring awareness to the importance of blood donation and to encourage people around the world to become lifelong blood donors and help save lives."

Ronaldo first gave blood in 2011 when Portugal teammate Carlos Martins' son was sick and in need of blood and bone marrow donations. Ronaldo told Spanish radio station Cadena Cope: "It was the time when Carlos [Martins] was with us on the national team. He told us about the problem with his son and we, the players, showed great unity to help him and his son because we knew it was a very complicated situation.

"[Donating bone marrow] is something a lot of people think is a difficult thing to do but it's nothing more than drawing blood and doesn't hurt. I did it many years ago and if I had to do it again I would because this is a very serious disease for many children and we need to help them."

Ronaldo's Charitable Nature

Star has donated millions

Ronaldo has a reputation for being an egotist and something of an individualist on the pitch, but away from it, he is a philanthropist. Ronaldo once auctioned off his European Golden Boot in 2011, donating the £1.2million he received for it towards building schools in Gaza.

Ronaldo also auctioned off his 2013 Ballon d'Or trophy, donating the £530,000 he received for it to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a charity which creates life-changing memories for terminally ill children.

The Al-Nassr star is an ambassador for Save the Children, World Vision, and UNICEF, and in 2014 he split his £450,000 bonus from winning the Champions League between the three charities. Ronaldo also previously covered the medical bills of several seriously ill young children.

"My father always taught me that when you help other people, then God will give you double," Ronaldo said in 2013. "And that's what has really happened to me. When I have helped other people who are in need, God has helped me more.”