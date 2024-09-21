Cristiano Ronaldo held up three fingers toward his son after finding the back of the net for Al-Nassr in a recent Saudi Pro League match. The reason behind the goal celebration has now been revealed, and it's brilliant.

The 39-year-old has started the 2024/25 season in fine form, with his penalty against Al-Ettifaq making it three goals in four matches in the Middle Eastern division. He also found the net twice in two Saudi Cup fixtures as Al-Nassr were beaten in the final of the competition by Al-Hilal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo has registered 80 goal contributions in his 70 Al-Nassr appearances to date.

Stefano Pioli took charge of his first game as the club's manager against Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq on Friday night and Ronaldo took centre stage once again. As soon as the referee pointed to the penalty spot in the first-half, everyone in the ground knew one of the world's top spot-kick takers would step up.

Ronaldo Celebrates Al-Nassr Goal with Cristiano Jr.

It was a touching moment

After finding the back of the net from 12 yards out, the Portugal international made his way over to the side of the pitch to locate his son, Cristiano Jr. Once he picked out his 14-year-old son in the stands, Ronaldo pointed in his direction before holding up three fingers. Cristiano Jr received the message from his father with a huge smile on his face in a touching moment between the family members.

The reason behind Ronaldo's three-fingered gesture wasn't immediately apparent, but it's now been revealed. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid icon was celebrating a Ronaldo family hat-trick as his goal added to the two his son had scored earlier in the day. Playing for Al-Nassr's youth team, the younger Ronaldo looked delighted to have completed the treble alongside his father. Watch the heartwarming moment below:

If Cristiano Jr can go on to have even a fraction of the career his dad has managed, he will be a wonderful player and carry on the legacy. Big things are expected of the youngster, but that's to be expected as the offspring of one of the greatest players of all time.

Not only is he one of the greats of the sport, but Ronaldo is one of the most recognisable figures on the planet. It may be hard for Cristiano Jr not to feel pressure to live up to his father's name, but he's clearly on a good path after finding the net twice in the same game.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Season So Far

He's been great for club and country

Goals from Salem Al-Najdi and Anderson Talisca added to Ronaldo's opener to extend Al-Nassr's unbeaten start to the league season. The club are one point from the top of the Saudi Pro League, with eight points from a possible 12.

This is in large part due to the three goals the Portuguese superstar has registered this term. He played a big part for his nation in the September international break, scoring a last-gasp winner against Scotland in the Nations League. He's extended his lead as the top goalscorer in football history, as Ronaldo has now smashed through the 900-goal mark.

Statistics are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-09-24.