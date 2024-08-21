Cristiano Ronaldo is growing frustrated at Al-Nassr's failure to build a team capable of winning the Saudi Pro League around him. The former Manchester United man made the shocking decision to move to Saudi Arabia in January 2023. He'd been a free agent for a brief period, having been let go by the Red Devils after he went on television and blasted them in an interview. After apparently offering his services to Pep Guardiola, only to be shut down by the Manchester City boss, he decided to move to Al-Nassr.

This kickstarted a chain of events that saw multiple global icons follow suit and move to Saudi Arabia. The likes of Neymar, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante all moved to the Saudi Pro League within a year of Ronaldo. Al-Nassr even signed stars such as Sadio Mane and Aymeric Laporte to play alongside him.

Unfortunately, the team haven't managed to find too much success since and Ronaldo was even spotted berating his teammates during their recent thrashing at the hands of Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo is Frustrated That Al-Nassr Haven't Built a Title Team

The superstar teammates he does have might be leaving

After arriving in Saudi Arabia with optimism, Ronaldo has grown frustrated with how little success he's since in the near two years since. His side finished as runners-up to Al-Hilal in the league last season, finishing 14 points behind their opponents. Recently, they had a chance at grabbing some silverware, though, when the two sides met in the Saudi Super Cup final, but they were destroyed by Al-Hilal 4-1. It was a stark reminder of just how big the gap is between the two and according to Marca, Al-Nassr's failure to put together a team capable of beating their rivals to silverware has led to Ronaldo growing frustrated.

Closing in on his 40th birthday, the former Real Madrid man simply can't do it all on his own anymore and needs help, but has seemingly gotten very little of it. Mane joined from Bayern Munich last summer with plenty of promise. He was supposed to dominate and share the workload in front of goal with Ronaldo, but he's been far from the explosive talent that was seen in the past at Liverpool.

Unfortunately for Ronaldo, it seems the Senegal international won't be sticking around for much longer either, with rumours suggesting he's interested in a move away. Similarly, Laporte has been teasing a move back to Spain in recent months, so the 39-year-old could very well be left without either of his superstar teammates and the gap between themselves and Al-Hilal would be wider than ever. What's worse, is with the Daily Mail reporting that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund deciding to scale back the amount of financial support they offer to the club, signing elite players will be even more difficult going forward.

Ronaldo Also Doesn't Take Criticism Well

He has an issue with getting it from coaches or his teammates

According to the report, Ronaldo is also growing frustrated whenever he's presented with feedback on his performances, not taking kindly to any criticism thrown his way by his coaches or teammates. The Portuguese legend has done it all in football, but Euro 2024 seemingly hinted at the fact he's starting to slow down on the grandest stages of the game.

Any coach worth their salt should feel comfortable criticising any of their players whenever they need to hear it, but Ronaldo's dissatisfaction with that could lead to more unrest at the club and a potential departure before he decides to call time on his career.