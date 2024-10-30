Ruben Amorim looks set to be the man to replace Erik ten Hag in the Manchester United dugout after the Dutchman was sacked. The Portuguese boss has already received praise from current United captain Bruno Fernandes and has been nicknamed 'poet' by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo famously clashed with Ten Hag while the pair worked together at the Premier League club, but the 39-year-old sensation is said to be an admirer of the prospective new boss at Old Trafford. Amorim has had an impressive run as Sporting CP's manager, the club where Ronaldo came through the youth ranks over 20 years ago.

His compatriot has been impressed with the work of the two-time Portuguese league-winning boss, christening him as a 'poet'. United fans will be buzzing to hear why one of the club's greatest-ever players has given a nickname to their potential next manager.

Reason for 'Poet' Nickname

It comes from their time as teammates

Ronaldo and Amorim were once teammates at international level, with the pair both being 39 years old. The former is a freak of nature and still continues to play at a high level, while the latter has gone on to make a name for himself as one of the best young managers in the world.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo and Ruben Amorim played alongside each other eight times for the Portugal national team.

Portuguese reporter Marcus Alves told BBC Sport: "Eloquent and outgoing, Amorim is irresistible and dominates the words in such a way that Cristiano Ronaldo used to call him 'poet' in the national team. Above all, the 39-year-old doesn't tolerate lack of professionalism."

According to The Mirror, the reason for this nickname is the way Amorim addresses the media and his own players. Ronaldo isn't the only player associated with Man United to have glowing praise for the incoming boss. Bruno Fernandes has previously spoken about his former club Sporting's leader: