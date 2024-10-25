Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the squad for Al-Nassr's match against Al-Kholood following the news that his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, has been hospitalised. Rodriguez disclosed that she has been recovering from pneumonia after spending four days in the hospital. A win for Al-Nassr would bring them within one point of Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal.

While this has not been officially confirmed by the club or representatives of the player, it is likely to be the reason why the Portuguese superstar has not been included for the crunch clash on Friday.

Related Cristiano Ronaldo Once Admitted Lionel Messi is 'Better' at One Thing in Football Cristiano Ronaldo is always supremely confident in his abilities, but the Real Madrid icon did concede defeat to Lionel Messi in one area.

Ronaldo Out of Al-Nassr Squad

The Saudi giants have the opportunity to close the gap on the top

Ronaldo not being available for Friday's fixture is a significant blow as a win for Al-Nassr would bring them within one point of Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal. The title rivals are set to face off to face off in seven days time.

As per talkSPORT, Rodriguez, who has been the Portuguese star's partner since 2016, took to Instagram to confirm that she had been discharged from hospital, stating:

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since joining Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo has missed 10 games out of a possible 85.

"Finally back home! I spent four days at the hospital with pneumonia, I’m better now but still recovering at home with my family. “I have to say a big THANK YOU to all the staff members, doctors, nurses and everyone at the hospital. They took care of me so wonderfully and I’m very grateful for that. Thank you all for such a great stay."

Based on Rodriguez's timeline of events, it would appear that Ronaldo did feature in Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League victory against Iranian team Esteghlal while his partner was recovering in hospital. So far this campaign, the greatest goalscorer in football history has managed 12 goal contributions in 11 games for his club, who sit in third after their opening seven games.

As things stand, Al-Nassr are drawing 2-2 vs Al-Kholood.

Related Referee Reveals What Cristiano Ronaldo is Like on the Pitch A Saudi Pro League referee has revealed what Cristiano Ronaldo is like to referee and what makes him so challenging.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 25/10/2024

