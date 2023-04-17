Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo has been spotted sporting nail polish in several images, but he does so for sporting reasons.

Pictures of the sporting icon with nail polish on his toes date back to 2016, showing it's nothing new for the star.

Athletes in combat sports, like Israel Adesanya, also use black nail polish for protection.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the world’s best athletes, with his football career continuing at both club and international level even at 39-years-old. The Portuguese star's consummate professionalism has been key to him not only prolonging his playing days, but breaking countless records along the way. Some that may never be broken again.

The lengths he is willing to go to to be one of the greatest of all time is not breaking news. Whether it be his protein-filled six meals a day diet, or his luxurious five naps a day, Ronaldo is no stranger to finding the 0.1% difference to make him even greater.

The justification for all of these mind-boggling lifestyle adaptations is that they serve to fuel and protect the Real Madrid legend's fitness and health, which has allowed him to remain incredibly healthy towards the end of his footballing days. Yet, there is one act of protection that Ronaldo takes that seems to have flown under the radar. And it involves his feet.

Related 15 best quotes about Cristiano Ronaldo from stars of football A collection of the greatest quotes about the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Painted Toenails

Champions League all-time top scorer wears black nail polish

We are no strangers to Ronaldo sharing his incredible physique on social media. After all, he does have an underwear label named after him. Who better to promote it? However, many of his fans have had their eyes drawn to the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner's toes in some of his posts. In multiple pictures where the 39-year-old can be seen lounging around without any shoes on, it appears that Ronaldo wears black nail polish on all of his toes.

This isn't just a one-off example either. The footballing heavyweight also had the painted toenails in a picture taken with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, and images dating back as far as 2016 show him sporting black nail polish.

The Reason Ronaldo Paints his Toenails

Nail polish helps prevent fungal infections

While we could sit here and speculate that this is just a bold fashion choice for a man who is known to enjoy standing out, Ronaldo's reasoning behind the nail polish is actually more scientific than you might imagine. According to German outlet BILD, the reason why athletes like CR7 choose to paint their toenails is to prevent getting a fungal infection after spending hours wearing sweaty footwear.

It is believed that the paint adds a protective layer which stops bacteria from getting into the skin. It has also been suggested that the extra coating makes it more difficult for the nails to crack or split during exercise, something that Ronaldo is unlikely to realise would've happened due to him wearing football boots during his most physical activity.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo is the only footballer to score in five FIFA World Cup's.

Ronaldo One of Many Athletes to Paint Toenails

Israel Adesanya one of many MMA stars who do the same

As strange as it may seem on the surface, the man hailed by Jose Mourinho as 'the best' is not the only top tier athlete to do this. The act of painting toenails black is far more common in MMA than in football. Or at least it seems that way as we see fighters without footwear much more regularly. It is something that fans of the UFC have spotted before and taken to social media to discuss.

Fighters including Andrei Arlovski have been known to take the exact same precaution in the build up to fights. The same can also be said for 'The Last Stylebender', Israel Adesanya. However, the Nigerian-born middleweight has claimed that his choice is for stylish reasons, stating that he paints his nails so that it looks even better when he knocks out his opponents. This was something that was targeted by Sean Strickland in the lead up to their world title clash in 2023.

Even the baddest man on the planet, Mike Tyson, was known to do the same thing. More importantly, this little detail is yet another example of Cristiano Ronaldo striving towards perfection. His relentless attitude to being number one never rests.