Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s dramatic exit from Manchester United following a turbulent second stint between 2021 and 2022, the Portuguese superstar has not set foot in the northwest of England. Strangely, though, his multi-million-pound private jet recently found itself at Manchester Airport three years after his move to Saudi Arabia.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner’s £61 million Bombardier Global Express 6500 landed in Manchester last Friday, sparking a frenzy among football fans. Its sudden arrival has since fuelled mystery and speculation, with no clear explanation for its presence.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo remains in the Middle East, enjoying a strong season with Al-Nassr, where he has netted 16 goals in 19 appearances in the Saudi Pro League so far. But it seems his prized Bombardier Global Express 6500 jet isn’t leaving Manchester anytime soon.

Related Cristiano Ronaldo's Net Worth and Salary (2024) Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth in 2024 has been revealed, including his current salary, his sponsorships and more.

Why Ronaldo's Jet is Stranded at Manchester Airport

It has been spotted with a crack in one of its windows

The luxury aircraft won't be going anywhere anytime soon as it was spotted with a crack in one of its windows. Engineers discovered the matte black jet, which has an image of Ronaldo's siu celebration on it and his CR7 logo, had the issue while giving it a once over. It won't be permitted to leave the airport until the crack has been repaired.

As per The Sun, it's understood engineers are currently waiting for the replacement part to be shipped. Ronaldo, 40, reportedly splashed the cash on his luxury airliner last year. It's not known if he was on board the plane when it arrived in Manchester last Friday (14 February), but he had played in Al-Nassr's 3-2 win over Al-Ahli the night before.

Ronaldo first joined United in 2003, staying until 2009 when he made a blockbuster switch to Real Madrid. He made an emotional return to Old Trafford for a short stint between 2021 and 2022, which ended after his explosive interview with Sun columnist Piers Morgan forced his exile away from Erik ten Hag.