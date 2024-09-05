Cristiano Ronaldo once sold a replica of his 2013 Ballon d’Or to Israel’s richest businessman and philanthropist, Idan Ofer, for the Make-A-Wish foundation and managed to fetch a whopping £532,000 for the longstanding charity in the process.

When a footballer wins the most prestigious award there is to earn in the beautiful game, they are given a replica version that is typically given to their respective club, donated to a museum or added to their own personal collection.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The 39-year-old is the last Premier League player to win the Ballon d’Or, having picked up the gong in 2008.

The Portuguese, who has netted the most strikes in international football history, has a plethora of team and individual awards in his trophy cabinet and he, still plying his trade at 39 years of age, had another idea and used his success for the greater good.

Ronaldo Sold Ballon d’Or Replica for Charity

Replica commanded £532,000 for Make-A-Wish

In 2017, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar, one of the best right-footed players in football history, decided to raise money for a charity near and dear to his heart and opted to sell his 2013 Ballon d’Or replica – the second of his career – in order to raise money for charity.

Ronaldo broke Lionel Messi’s streak of four gongs in a row, reigning victorious with 27.99% of the overall vote, which made the success all the more special. But that didn’t prevent the forward from showing his true colours.

The auction in London, per Marca, fetched a whopping £532,000 (€600,000; $644,652) from the highest-bidding party and all the proceeds went to the Make-A-Wish foundation, a charity which has long devoted itself to helping children who are suffering from serious illnesses.

Ronaldo - Ballon d'or Wins 2008 1st 2nd 3rd Ronaldo Messi Xavi 2013 1st 2nd 3rd Ronaldo Messi Ribery 2014 1st 2nd 3rd Ronaldo Messi Neuer 2016 1st 2nd 3rd Ronaldo Messi Griezmann 2017 1st 2nd 3rd Ronaldo Messi Neymar

According to the report, the original trophy is still currently on show at the Portuguese star's personal museum in Madeira, Ronaldo’s hometown.

Alfredo Di Stefano, one of the greatest number 9s in Real Madrid history alongside Ronaldo, also auctioned his two Ballon d’Or awards, won back-to-back in 1957 and 1958, for £60,800 and £54,500, respectively, while his Super Ballon d’Or commanded a whopping £187,5000.

Ronaldo Snubbed for 2024 Ballon d’Or

Last Premier League player to win the award

Now plying his trade in the Middle East for Al-Nassr, the Sporting CP graduate has spent the last decade and a half dominating football with his generational rival, Messi, but is now out of the European limelight.

Thus, this year’s Ballon d’Or will be the first time he hasn’t been involved since 2003, while Messi of Inter Miami has also been snubbed from this year’s list of 30 nominees. The absence of the superstar duo allows the likes of Rodri, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham - all leading candidates in this year's Power Rankings - a larger chance of success in October.

Ronaldo won the award five times throughout the European stint of his career – while playing for the likes of the Red Devils and Los Blancos – but with him no longer plying his trade in Europe, his tally will remain at five, the second most of any player in the history of the beautiful game.