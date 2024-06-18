Highlights Ronaldo is likely playing at his last European Championships, aiming for more glory with Portugal.

The veteran forward's unique tradition of standing sideways during the national anthem is done to honour Portugal.

Ronaldo is targeting team success over individual records this summer, hoping to enjoy the tournament and help Portugal win big.

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely playing in his last-ever European Championships this summer at Euro 2024. His first involvement in the tournament came in 2004 and he's now played in a total of six editions, making him the first footballer to do so.

Despite having won the tournament in 2016, he will be aiming for more glory this summer. For some, Portugal are the favourites and with the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star leading the way, hopes will be high.

For the tournament in Germany, Roberto Martinez's men kicked things off with a game against the Czech Republic – now known as Czechia – and eagle-eyed viewers would have noted that Ronaldo was standing at a slightly different angle from his teammates during the national anthem.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo stands sideways during national anthem

Wants to face the Portugal flag

As the Portuguese team line up, side by side to sing 'A Portuguesa', Ronaldo instead often chooses to stand sideways in the lineup. He does so as a way of showing how much love and respect he has for his nation.

Indeed, the Al Nassr striker positions himself differently to make sure that he is facing the Portugal flag wherever it is flying in the stadium. Beyond anything else, this is simply an act of patriotism.

This has been a tradition of the captain throughout his career as a sign of respect for his home nation. Some may laugh at this idiosyncratic behaviour but it doesn't seem to have hurt the veteran forward.

Indeed, Ronaldo has scored more goals for Portugal than any other player in international football. In fact, he's scored more goals in the sport than anyone else, so his methods ought not to be questioned when it comes to pre-game superstitions.

Ronaldo's record at the Euros Games 25 Goals 14 Assists 9 Tournaments 6 Tournament Wins 1

Ronaldo on Portugal Euro 2024 Hopes

"The team is ready"

Ronaldo won the tournament in 2016 although was injured during the final. That may well be a point of inspiration for the 39-year-old who is now in the twilight of his career.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game against Czechia, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner explained how he feels his teammates deserve to taste glory this summer, saying:

"I believe that this generation deserves to win a competition of this magnitude. Semifinals? I hope we can go further. "We have to go step by step, live in the moment, be calm, work as well as we have until now, believe that it is possible. We know it's a short competition, but the team is ready."

Perhaps surprisingly, he went on to say how individual records aren't his main concern, explaining: "I enjoy football, records are a consequence, not a goal, they appear naturally," he said.

"It's my sixth European Championship, it's about enjoying it in the best possible way, playing well and making sure the team can win."

Seeing as Portugal have one of the strongest squads in Germany this summer, it won't be a surprise if they go far. It will certainly be interesting to see how they get on over the next month.

