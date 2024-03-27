Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo left the pitch fuming after Portugal's shock 2-0 defeat to Slovenia last night.

The Al-Nassr forward was seen taking his anger out at the officials after the full-time whistle.

Ronaldo, 39, will be hoping to inspire his national team to glory at Euro 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo was left fuming after Portugal suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Slovenia in their international friendly on Tuesday evening. Roberto Martinez's 11-game winning streak came to an end in last night's match in Ljubljana. Late goals from Adam Cerin and Timi Elsnik gave the Slovenians a big win ahead of Euro 2024.

Matjaz Kek's side booked their place in the tournament in Germany after finishing second in their qualifying group. The nation were drawn in Group C along with Denmark, Serbia and Gareth Southgate's England.

They will face Armenia and Bulgaria before their opening Euro 2024 group stage game against Denmark on June 16. Confidence will be high following their victory over Martinez's men, but Ronaldo left the pitch visibly upset following the encounter.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo became the first European to play in 10 major men's international tournaments: ◎ 2004 Euro ◎ 2006 World Cup ◎ 2008 Euro ◎ 2010 World Cup ◎ 2012 Euro ◎ 2014 World Cup ◎ 2016 Euro ◎ 2018 World Cup ◎ 2020 Euro ◎ 2022 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo Fuming at Full-Time

The Portuguese star was seen arguing with the officials

The Al-Nassr forward received the nod in attack after being left out of Portugal's previous fixture, a 5-2 win over Sweden, last Thursday. Portugal dominated most of the ball in their friendly against Slovenia but were unable to find the back of the net.

Ronaldo was unable to carve out any real clear-cut chances, with his side only having two shots on target in 90 minutes. The 39-year-old was left flattened on a few occasions as he went head-to-head with Slovenia's back-line that featured Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak.

The referee in charge of the match ignored the ex-Manchester United forward for most parts of the game, leaving Ronaldo fuming. He couldn't contain his anger at the full-time whistle, with speculation on social media that he was incensed Portugal weren't awarded two penalties during the match.

Footage showed the forward shouting and flinging his arms around as his teammates watched on. As Ronaldo headed to the tunnel, he then took his anger out at the assistant referee on the touchline having already given the main referee a bit of stick.

Portugal's manager, Martinez insisted the result was not important. He told RTP, via GOAL: "Slovenia played very well. The objective tonight was not to win, but to experiment. When we conceded the goal the reaction was difficult. After these 90 minutes we are even more prepared for the European Championship.

"It helps because it gives information. We need to have options on the list. The call-up was positive, with the opportunity to work with the players individually. We don't like losing, but the objective of the game was to gather information."

Next Up For Portugal

Three more friendlies before Euro 2024

Portugal have a three-month break before they return to action. Martinez's side will face Finland on June 4, before a tough clash with Croatia just four days later. Their final international friendly before the major tournament in Germany will take place on June 11, a week before their first game at Euro 2024.

After winning all 10 of their qualifying games for the competition, Portugal were placed in Group F along with Turkey, Czech Republic and Georgia - who qualified via the play-offs. Their first game will take place on June 18 against the Czech Republic before facing Turkey and ending their group stage campaign against Georgia on June 26.