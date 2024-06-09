Highlights Boston had no choice but to retain Jaylen Brown to avoid losing him for nothing.

The NBA's CBA discourages paying large contracts to individual players; every team faces this issue.

Brown's $61M deal will seem cheap in two years as other superstars ink more lucrative deals.

Perhaps no player took more blame for the Boston Celtics' shocking upset loss in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals to the Miami Heat than Jaylen Brown. The 27-year-old star just had one of the worst series of his basketball career, and all his biggest flaws were exposed by Erik Spoelstra and company, making Brown the target of endless criticism over the past season.

Brown's inability to dribble with his left hand under pressure, his poor decision-making, and inconsistent scoring surfaced at the worst possible time for Boston, causing everyone to wonder whether he was worth the five-year, $304 million supermax extension he was owed due to his All-NBA selection just that season.

With the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) making luxury tax penalties even more punitive for high-spending franchises, the concern about Brown's deal became even that much more loud.

Even though Brown's playoff resume had been spotty, his game needed big improvements, and the new CBA was punishing teams for handing out large contracts, the Celtics still had no choice but to ink Brown to the extension. Not only has Brown proved it was the right decision, it was always going to be.

Boston Had No Choice But To Retain The Asset

They either signed Brown or risked losing him for nothing

Regardless of whether you think Brown is worth $61 million per season, or whether paying two players over $120 million per season is the best way to build a roster, the Celtics had to at least retain the asset. Boston was faced with a decision between signing him with the ability to trade him in the future, or risk losing him in the 2024 free agency.

It would have been poor asset management to let go of a 27-year-old star player who could fetch several first-round picks and a couple of quality players in a trade. Critics of the contract argued that they could have Brown play his final season in Boston, let him walk in free agency, and use the available cap space to sign a "better" star in 2024.

That logic falls on its face for several reasons. Firstly, it is difficult to replicate the chemistry that Brown and his Celtics co-star Jayson Tatum have built over six seasons of deep playoff runs that cultivated a tight personal relationship. These two have grown together, won together, and lost together, giving them the motivation to keep improving as a duo and win a championship.

Jaylen Brown's Consistent Success — Since 2016-17 Category Stat NBA Rank Playoff Wins 74 1st ECF Appearances 6 1st NBA Finals Appearances 2 T-2nd Wins 413 1st PPG 18.6 38th

Second, the new CBA incentivizes teams that keep their homegrown players together by allowing them to offer these guys bigger contracts than incoming free agents. It would be a waste of value to let Brown go for a player on a lesser contract. Lastly, Brown, like his teammate Tatum, is one of the most durable stars in the league, and those players are extremely hard to find.

The Celtics were always going to be better off signing Brown and deciding what to do later, and they're surely glad they did.

CBA Discourages Paying Two Or Three Guys Large Contracts

This issue has nothing to do with Brown, every team must deal with it

Because of Brown's embarrassing Conference Finals, fans, analysts, and media decided to pinpoint his upcoming supermax extension specifically as a critique of paying large contracts to individual players. They rightly stated how it would be much harder to dip into the luxury tax because of several new provisions for teams who overspend, but ignored the reality that every team with a hope of contending would deal with this same issue within the coming years.

There are limitless examples across the league of franchises who will soon be forced to pay their stars more lucrative contracts than Brown received, or risk losing them in free agency. The term "highest-paid in NBA history" can fool people into believing a guy is overpaid, but that honor changes nearly every time a top-20 player is extended. As long as they've made an All-NBA team, they will be eligible for whatever the next supermax increase is worth.

The Phoenix Suns deal with this issue with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. The Milwaukee Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, the Denver Nuggets have Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić, and the Philadelphia 76ers must pay Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. The Celtics were not unique in shelling out huge contracts for their star pairings.

Expensive Pairings Players Team Combined $ per year Jayson Tatum - Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics $124 million Kevin Durant - Devin Booker Phoenix Suns $103 million Giannis Antetokounmpo - Damian Lillard Milwaukee Bucks $104 million Nikola Jokić - Jamal Murray Denver Nuggets $89 million Joel Embiid - Tyrese Maxey Philadelphia 76ers $94 million

*After Tatum signs a $315 million extension. The other four duos will all increase significantly soon when one or both sign extensions.

Obviously, Brown was under pressure to fix the flaws that caused Boston to run into an annual wall in the playoffs, but there was no indication he wouldn't. His work ethic has always been top-tier.

Value Of Contracts Keeps Going Down Each Year

$61 million will suddenly seem cheap in two years

Although Brown became the highest-paid player in the league, that doesn't mean he needs to be the best player. Within two years, he suddenly won't be close to that, after several other superstars ink their new deals. Furthermore, with the salary cap continually increasing and a new TV deal coming in, $61 million per year will soon be a bargain.

It has been rumored that supermax extensions could be worth up to as much as $80 million to $90 million within a few seasons, which would make Brown's deal a great value in its final years. The NBA world seems to forget that this trend is what occurs in every cycle of new contracts, with whichever player signed the latest deal being the richest at the time.

New NBA TV Deal Season Salary Cap Brown's Cap % 2024-25 $141 million 35.0% 2025-26 $151.1 million 34.4% 2026-27 $170.6 million 33.6% 2027-28 $187.6 million 32.6% 2028-29 $206.4 million 31.6%

After Brown's brutal series in 2023, it was worth wondering whether he and Tatum would be the duo that could lead Boston to the championship when making over $60 million each. But signing him was always the right move, and it has worked out spectacularly.