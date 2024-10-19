Since arriving to Columbus Crew SC in 2022, Colombian striker Cucho Hernández has served as a linchpin for the club, helping lift them to the MLS Cup in 2023, followed by the Leagues Cup this year.

The 25-year-old striker, who scored the first goal in the MLS Cup final, was recognized as MLS Cup MVP. He also won the Leagues Cup tournament MVP for tallying four goals in five matches, including two in the final, for his invaluable efforts.

Cucho's Numbers Stack Up Against the Best

The Colombian striker has thrived since he arrived in MLS from Watford in 2022. Cucho has tallied 44 goals and 27 assists in 69 appearances for Columbus in addition to the six goals he scored in the 2023 MLS Playoffs. He is currently tied for second place in the MLS Golden Boot race with Denís Bouanga for scoring 19 goals in the regular season.

Hernandez does not boast the greatest stats compared to his MVP rivals, yet his combined goals, assists and penalty kicks per 90 minutes is what lifts him above and beyond the majority of the MLS MVP contenders. In the last seven matches across all competitions, he has contributed to a staggering nine goals.

2024 MLS MVP Favorites PLAYER MP Starts G A G+A PKs G+A+PK/90 min Cucho Hernandez 26 22 19 9 28 2 1.14 Lionel Messi 18 15 17 11 28 1 1.67 Luciano Acosta 31 28 14 16 30 3 0.93 Christian Benteke 29 29 23 5 28 3 0.90

Consistency and power have been critical to Cucho’s efforts on the pitch. This comes across best against heavyweight contenders like LAFC who he scored against three times, adding an assist for good measure, as Columbus steamrolled over them in a regular season match and the Leagues Cup Final.

And, while his team has consistently struggled against their number one opponent in the East, Inter Miami, he has not shied away from being a nuisance to them, scoring in each of their three matches this year across all competitions.

Cucho Raises the Bar in MLS

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

It’s not just numbers that make Hernandez the top choice for the league’s MVP. Lethal to opponents, Cucho is the type of teammate who elevates the already high caliber of player head coach Wilfried Nancy is working with in Columbus. As they proved early in the season.

The Crew could hold their own without Cucho. But, he makes them even better, more resilient, more precise, and most importantly, more enjoyable to watch. Playing “Nancy ball”, the style of soccer that emphasizes maintaining respect for the individual while working as a team unit, has allowed Cucho to flourish, affording him the creative space to make plays entertaining for fans of the game.

Clinical finishes, thrilling plays, consistent performances, rising to the challenges of big moments and last but not least, the numbers Cucho puts up on the scoreboard, are more than ample reason he is most deserving of the moniker MLS MVP of the Year.