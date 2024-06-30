Highlights Quarterback Dak Prescott holds significant leverage against the Dallas Cowboys in contract negotiations.

Schefter believes that Prescott has more leverage than any other player in the league, which will lead to an extension inevitably getting done.

Prescott's asking price can be justified after Trevor Lawrence signed his massive contract extension.

Back during the 2021 offseason, Dak Prescott out-leveraged the Dallas Cowboys front office into a four-year, 160 million contract extension that made him the second highest paid quarterback in the league at the time.

He called the front office's bluff and decided to play on the franchise tag for two seasons before forcing the hand of Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, into a huge contract extension.

Jones and the Cowboys front office have been burned over the past several seasons in terms of extending their own players. They continue to sit back and watch the market explode after other organizations extend their players before the Cowboys do.

The quarterback market in particular has grown exponentially over the past few months. Let's take a look at the highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

Highest Paid Quarterbacks in the NFL Rank Player Average Annual Value Guarantees 1 Trevor Lawrence $55 million $200 million 2 Joe Burrow $55 million $219 million 3 Jared Goff $53 million $170.6 million 4 Justin Herbert $52.5 million $218.7 million 5 Lamar Jackson $52 million $185 million 6 Jalen Hurts $51 million $179.3 million 7 Kyler Murray $46.1 million $159.7 million 8 Deshaun Watson $46 million $230 million 9 Kirk Cousins $45 million $100 million 10 Patrick Mahomes $45 million $141.4 million

Prescott has already bet on himself once in his career during contract negotiations, and it appears that the Cowboys' signal caller is taking up that same strategy heading into 2024.

Related Report: Cowboys Prioritizing Dak Prescott's Contract Over Parsons, Lamb With three big extensions needing to get done, the Cowboys have reportedly set their quarterback as the top priority for a new deal.

Dak Has More Leverage Than Any Player in the NFL

He will ultimately force the hand of Jerry Jones and the Cowboys

Credit: © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys find themselves backed up against the wall regarding the extension of Prescott.

A few weeks ago, ESPN's Adam Schefter claimed that Prescott has more leverage than any other player in the NFL. Schefter recently explained why he believes this while appearing on NFL Live:

Let’s be very clear about hometown discounts as they pertain to Dak Prescott. There’s not a player in football with more leverage right now than Dak Prescott. He’s heading into the last year of his contract, he can’t be traded, he can’t be tagged. He would be out of his mind to give any type of discount.

Prescott is currently on the short-list of players with a no-trade clause within their current contract, meaning that they cannot trade him to another team without his approval. His contract also states that the team cannot place the franchise tag on him in 2025, as Schefter continued:

He’s in a position to re-set the quarterback market after the season if Dallas doesn’t have a deal done with him. There’s no player in football with more leverage than Dak Prescott and I would expect him to use it like a hammer, despite the fact that he wants to stay with the hometown Cowboys.

Dak will indeed reset the market if the team is unable to re-sign him before his contract expires. The Cowboys will most likely be forced to extend him at some point. Due to the fact that the team has zero cap flexibility, with the extensions of stars CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons also looming over the front office.

What Prescott's Value Would Be On the Open Market

The Cowboys' signal caller will have a market if he ever tests free agency

Regardless of his underwhelming playoff performances, it’s difficult to imagine that there is a team out there that would not be willing to pay Prescott $60 million per year. We have recent examples of how inflated a quarterback contract can get when the player hits the open market.

Trevor Lawrence is the most recent franchise quarterback to sign a massive extension, after inking a five-year, $275 million extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence's new deal pays him $55 million per year annually, tying him with Joe Burrow as the two highest paid quarterbacks in the league.

Lawrence has shown flashes of being the generational prospect that experts predicted that he would become, but his production last season wasn't in the same ballpark as Prescott's.

Based on recency bias, it can be safe to say that Prescott will want his new contract to eclipse Lawrence's by a wide margin. Let's take a look at a side by side statistical comparison of the two quarterbacks based on the 2024 regular season.

Prescott & Lawrence Stat Comparison (2024) Category Dak Prescott Trevor Lawrence Passing Yards 4,516 4,016 Touchdowns 36 21 Interceptions 9 14 Completion % 69.5% 65.6% Passer Rating 105.9 88.5

It should be noted that Prescott has been in the league much longer than Lawrence, and has more stability surrounding him within the organization. But it can be hard to blame Prescott for going with such a highasking price after having a season in which he finished second in the NFL MVP voting.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: After leading the league in interceptions in 2022, with 15, Dak Prescott flipped it in 2023, leading the league in touchdown passes instead, with 36.

Prescott will be aiming to get a deal done with the team soon, and remain the signal caller in Dallas for the foreseeable future.

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference and all contracts courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.