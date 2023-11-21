Highlights Thanksgiving Day football games have been a tradition in the NFL since 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys becoming synonymous with the holiday.

The Lions started the tradition in 1934 when their new owner, George A. Richards, arranged for them to host a game against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving, attracting 25,000 fans and gaining national attention.

The Cowboys followed suit in 1966 with their general manager, Tex Schramm, requesting a Thanksgiving game to increase national publicity, and they have hosted a game every year since, with the exception of two seasons.

Benjamin Franklin once opined that the only two certainties in life are death and taxes. But if the face of the $100 bill were alive today, he'd undoubtedly have to add the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys hosting a game on Thanksgiving Day to that list.

Since its inception in 1920, the NFL has scheduled at least one game on Thanksgiving every single year, minus the four-season stretch from 1941 to 1944 due to World War II. And while other franchises were regular Turkey Day participants in the league's early years, the Lions and Cowboys have become synonymous with the November holiday for decades. The Lions and Cowboys hosting afternoon matchups on Thanksgiving has become one of the NFL's oldest traditions, but why?

Read more: 10 greatest team rivalries in NFL history

Why the Detroit Lions always play on Thanksgiving

Founded in Ohio in 1930 as the Portsmouth Spartans, the franchise relocated to Detroit in 1934 and was renamed the Lions, an obvious connection to the city's Major League Baseball team, the Detroit Tigers. It was that same year that new team owner George A. Richards began the Lions' Thanksgiving tradition.

As the Tigers were already established, Richards needed something to attract fans to his newly-bought NFL franchise. So he got the league to agree to let his team host a game on Thanksgiving. In addition, to give his new fans a treat, he worked it out to where the Lions would host the two-time defending NFL champion Chicago Bears.

And his plan worked wonderfully, as 25,000 people showed up to University of Detroit Stadium that day. While the Lions took a 19-16 loss, it was undoubtedly a win for Richards. On top of that, Richards, who also owned a large NBC radio affiliate, got NBC to agree to carry the game across all of its stations. 94 of them, to be exact.

As the broadcast obviously brought a lot of attention to the NFL, the Lions simply kept hosting games on Thanksgiving Day. And outside the World War II years, the tradition has never missed a Turkey Day since.

Why the Dallas Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving

Like the Lions, the Dallas Cowboys also used Thanksgiving Day as a way to attract more national publicity. And as it went with Detroit, the plan worked.

In 1966, the franchise's seventh NFL season, general manager Tex Schramm requested a Turkey Day game and watched as his team upset the Cleveland Browns in front of a record crowd of nearly 80,000 at the Cotton Bowl.

Since then, "America's Team" has hosted a Thanksgiving Day game every year but two. Dallas was replaced as host by the then-St. Louis Cardinals (now Arizona) in 1975 and 1977, which was not a popular choice as both games flopped. The Cowboys resumed hosting duties in 1978 and have hosted every season since.

Minus the two games hosted by the Cardinals, the Lions and Cowboys were the only teams to host Thanksgiving games from 1970 to 2005, with Detroit hosting the first game and Dallas hosting the second.

While there's no contractual obligation for either team to play on Thanksgiving, it's simply become a league tradition that no one wishes to challenge. In 2006, the NFL added a third game to the Turkey Day schedule in prime time, and this contest has no regular host, which has allowed more AFC teams to get in on the Thanksgiving fun.

Read more: Top 10 NFL Thanksgiving games of all time