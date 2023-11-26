Highlights Dak Prescott's ability to throw the ball downfield accurately has been a key factor in his success this season.

Prescott has made significant improvements in limiting turnovers, throwing interceptions on only 1.6% of his passes this season, compared to 3.8% last year.

Prescott's touchdown-passing ability has been exceptional, leading the NFL in touchdown passes with 23 and forming a strong connection with receiver CeeDee Lamb.

The two most prominent quarterbacks of the last two decades of Dallas Cowboys football have been acquired at a low cost, at least initially.

Tony Romo, signed by the Cowboys in 2003, didn't even require a draft pick. And Dak Prescott, who began his Cowboys career in 2016, was selected in the fourth round with the 135th overall selection.

So far, Prescott's career has been a lot like his predecessor's. While both quarterbacks were statistically excellent and earned multiple trips to the Pro Bowl, they ultimately failed to become truly elite. Romo didn't hit that upper echelon partly because of a lack of playoff success and injuries.

Prescott has also failed to go deep into the postseason, although he still has some time left at just 30 years of age. He also has time to join the elite quarterbacks, which he's been in 2023, and could very well become the NFL MVP if he continues to play the way he's been playing. Here's how No. 4 is making it happen.

Dak Prescott has been throwing the ball down the field accurately

Dak Prescott has never been shy about throwing the ball downfield. Even during his rookie season, he averaged 8.0 yards per attempt, a number that put him toward the top of the league. He has a similar number this season, averaging 7.9 yards per attempt. The main difference this year is how he's getting the ball downfield more accurately.

Season Completion % Yards Per Attempt 2016 67.8 8.0 2017 62.9 6.8 2018 67.7 7.4 2019 65.1 8.2 2020 68.0 8.4 2021 68.8 7.5 2022 66.2 7.3 2023 70.0 7.9

Prescott has only completed less than 65% of his passes in one season, and his career percentage of 66.9% is actually tied for fourth all-time with Kirk Cousins. But this year, he's taken it to the next level. Despite his high yardage on passing attempts, Prescott has completed exactly 70% of his passes during the Cowboys' 8-3 start.

The very best quarterbacks in the league are the ones who can not only throw the ball down the field but do so accurately. And the Cowboys are regularly picking up chunk plays in the passing game and helping the stellar Dallas defense win the all-important field-position battle.

Dak is limiting his turnovers

USA Today Sports

Interceptions have been a problem for Dak Prescott in the past. Just last year, he threw a career-high 15 picks in only 12 games. Throughout his career, Prescott has thrown an interception on 1.9% of the passes he throws. Last season, that number was a whopping 3.8%, easily one of the worst in the league.

The Cowboys' quarterback has cleared up much of that problem thus far in 2023, as he's thrown just six interceptions through 11 games. Despite throwing the ball more this year, Prescott is throwing an interception on just 1.6% of his passes, one of the lowest marks of his career.

Fumbling the football has been an issue during Dak's career as well. In 2018, he fumbled 12 times, losing six. In 2021, he fumbled 14 times, again losing six. So far this season, he has only fumbled once and didn't lose the ball. That is obviously a tremendous advantage for any NFL offense.

Prescott is putting the ball in the end zone

While he's played one more game than several teams in the league, Dak Prescott leads the NFL in touchdown passes with 23. His career high in touchdown passes is 37, and if he maintains the same pace he has shown this year, he will match that career best.

Prescott has been working with receiver CeeDee Lamb since the 2020 season, and the two now make up one of the best quarterback/wide receiver combinations in the league. Lamb has been the beneficiary of Prescott's terrific season and has caught six of those touchdowns. He's also already exceeded 1,000 receiving yards for the third straight season.

While the Cowboys' quarterback was more of a rushing threat earlier in his career, he picks his spots and runs the ball smartly these days. Prescott has been extremely efficient so far this year, running 34 times for 151 yards. In those 34 rushes, he has picked up 15 first downs and scored twice.

Dak Prescott is scarily getting better every week

Despite an 8-3 record, the Cowboys have had a few games where they've played terribly. Prescott really only played poorly in one of those defeats, that being the 32-point loss to the San Francisco 49ers. In that matchup, he completed just 14 of 24 passes for 151 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Otherwise, he's played well. And over his last five games, Prescott has essentially played the best football of his career.

The Cowboys are 4-1 over their last five games, only losing to a tough Philadelphia Eagles team. In those contests, Prescott is averaging 320 yards passing with 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Dak Prescott Last 5 YDS TD INT vs. Rams 304 4 1 at Eagles 374 3 0 vs. Giants 404 4 1 at Panthers 189 2 0 vs. Commanders 331 4 0

Quarterbacks don't win NFL MVP awards after only 11 games, as they obviously have to continue playing outstanding football the entire season. But Dak Prescott is playing as well as he ever has, and the stats back up his performance. And if he can keep it up for seven more games, it could be a very memorable season for both him and the Dallas Cowboys.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

