It’s been over two months since NFL free agency opened, and veteran running back and former Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook remains unsigned. Despite the litany of rushers who secured multi-year contacts this spring, teams seem mostly unenthusiastic about the prospect of Cook in their backfield, even on a team-friendly deal.

Given the 90-man limit for training camp rosters, Cook eventually finding a suitor is likely, but the notion that he is still capable of being a difference-maker is looking more doubtful by the day.

A Brief Lifespan

Running backs tend to age quicker than other positions

To understand Cook’s fall from grace, one must first grasp the life cycle of the running back position. It is almost common knowledge that running backs enjoy shorter primes than other positions and often burn out of the league before their 30th birthday.

Even the ones that stick around rarely recapture their early career magic.

This makes Cook a rather uninspiring candidate. In recent years, the league has become less patient with running backs, often moving off of productive players after their rookie contract in favor of a set of fresher, cheaper legs.

This would explain the lack of interest in Cook thus far. Teams would rather try their hand at unproven rookies than bring in a veteran with tread on the tire to take away reps from younger players. Teams want players with a promising future rather than a past, and Cook appears to represent the latter.

A Declining Star

Cook's game has slowly deteriorated

At his apex, Cook was among the most potent rushers in the league. He was an explosive runner with the power to run between the tackles. Additionally, he was a formidable pass-catcher, which gave him multiple uses in the offense.

One of the most effective concepts in Minnesota’s offense was simply giving Cook the ball and letting the Pro-Bowl back take care of the rest. Those days are long gone. Cook’s yards per carry and yards per game have plummeted in each of the last three years.

Dalvin Cook Stats Year Carries Rushing Yards Yards Per Carry Rushing Touchdowns 2021 249 1,159 4.7 6 2022 264 1,173 4.4 8 2023 67 214 3.2 0

If this were a different position, it would be easier to attribute this precipitous drop-off in production to the situation, but given what is already known about running backs in their late 20s, that theory is doubtful. The eye test only strengthens the claims of Cook’s demise. He isn’t as explosive as he was earlier in his career and isn’t a powerful enough runner to function as a short-yardage back.

Most recently, Cook played for the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens in 2023 and saw minimal usage. On a per-touch basis, he was one of the worst runners in football, accruing a meager 3.2 yards per carry. While it’s fair to note that the Jets' offensive line was a calamity for much of the season, Cook did little to make things better.

Without the top-end speed to kick runs outside, Cook was unable to contribute in any meaningful way, often going down on first contact. Given the Jets’ dire quarterback situation, if there were a way to get Cook more involved in the offense, alleviating some of the pressure on Breece Hall, they would’ve done it.

Unfortunately, Cook rendered himself useless and was waived during the season. It’s quite telling that both the Jets and Vikings were willing to let Cook walk for nothing, and teams across the league have certainly taken note.

An Undesirable Target

Cook doesn't have the upside to attract many teams

It’s never enjoyable watching great players lose their allure, but succumbing to Father Time is part of sports and life, for that matter. Cook’s story is no different from the Todd Gurleys and LeVeon Bells of the world.

He once possessed immense talent that has since faded. The idea that Cook has run out of gas is far more plausible than him gaining a second wind and returning to his glory days.

Even if Cook was capable of being an average backup, it’s hard to understand the appeal. He wouldn’t be a long-term solution, and giving those touches to players who could provide the team with upside in the years to come would be more fruitful.

Cook is not only a shell of his former self but without a niche. He no longer has a single special skill or trait that separates him from ordinary running backs. Although Cook has yet to officially retire from the game, it’s safe to say his days as a high-impact player are behind him.

