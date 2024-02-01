Highlights Dan Quinn is not the right choice for the Washington Commanders' rebuilding process and lacks the talent he had in Seattle and Atlanta.

Quinn's hiring suggests a level of desperation from the Commanders after missing out on other candidates.

The Commanders' history of playing it safe with retread hires is disappointing for fans hoping for innovative voices in the locker room.

The Washington Commanders reportedly ended the head coaching cycle in the NFL on Thursday as they're set to hire longtime defensive coordinator and former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn.

After his stint in Atlanta ended in 2020, Quinn has been the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys for the last three seasons, leading the team to multiple top-10 defensive finishes.

Now, he'll get another chance to lead a franchise, this time spearheading what is projected to be a taxing rebuild for a scuffling Commanders franchise.

Quinn was a popular head coaching candidate this offseason, with many projecting him to return to his old stomping grounds in Seattle, where he coached the Legion of Boom secondary. Instead, he's now just the next retread hire for a Commanders team in desperate need of novel ingenuity.

Dan Quinn isn't the right coach for a rebuild

The defensive maestro has always succeeded when surrounded by established talent

Many moons ago, Quinn and Pete Carroll were responsible for popularizing the single-high safety defense (i.e., one deep safety) with the Seattle Seahawks.

Equipped with elite talent at every position of the secondary, Quinn let Earl Thomas roam as a "center field" free safety while tasking Kam Chancellor with being a hard-hitting box safety. It all came together as Richard Sherman and Byron Maxwell manned the outside corner positions, and inside linebackers Bobby Wager and K.J. Wright covered the middle of the field.

Notice something different about those names and the ones currently patrolling the second and third levels of the defense for the Commanders?

Beyond the fact that the Legion of Boom members all have a Super Bowl ring, the Commanders currently don't possess anyone of equal talent to that legendary group. Even cornerback Kendall Fuller, who has been highly successful in the past, is a free agent this year.

Comparatively, the LOB accolades speak for themselves:

Richard Sherman: 4× Pro Bowl (2013–2016), 3× First-Team All-Pro (2012–2014), Second-Team All-Pro (2015), NFL interceptions leader (2013), 2010s All-Decade Team

Kam Chancellor: 4× Pro Bowl (2011, 2013–2015), 2× Second-Team All-Pro (2013, 2014)

Earl Thomas: 6× Pro Bowl (2011–2015, 2017), 3× First-Team All-Pro (2012–2014), 2× Second-Team All-Pro (2011, 2017), 2010s All-Decade Team

Bobby Wagner: 8× Pro Bowl (2014–2021), 6× First-Team All-Pro (2014, 2016–2020), 2× Second-Team All-Pro (2015, 2021), NFL tackling leader (2016, 2019), 2010s All-Decade Team

K. J. Wright: Pro Bowl (2016)

Malcolm Smith: Super Bowl 48 MVP

Quinn has also had the luxury of coaching Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Trevon Diggs, Stephon Gilmore, and others with the Cowboys. Meanwhile, his 2016 Falcons squad that reached the Super Bowl had Julio Jones and Matt Ryan leading the offense, while Pro Bowlers Deion Jones, Keanu Neal, and Vic Beasley commanded the defense.

The Commanders just spent the 2023 season shedding what little talent they had, including trading pass rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young.

The Falcons fell apart under Quinn as their best players aged and left town, and now Quinn will be working with the most talent-bereft roster of his career.

Quinn is a good coach who has had plenty of success deploying high-level stars in his defensive scheme. The Commanders are about to enter the beginning stages of a rebuild. Those two things don't mesh particularly well, especially considering that Quinn is a retread hire.

It's not impossible that Quinn can turn Washington around, but he was far from the best person for the job.

Quinn's hiring reeks of desperation

After being spurned by Ben Johnson & others, the Commanders fell back to the "safe" option

In all fairness to the Commanders, it's not like they were solely focused on Quinn from the get-go. Rumors surfaced that Ben Johnson, the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator and long-time favorite to become Washington's next head coach, ultimately pulled his name out of the race after the Lions' loss in the NFC Championship Game.

The Commanders are currently equipped with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. In all likelihood, they'll be selecting one of the top three quarterback prospects in this draft cycle: Caleb Williams (USC), Drake Maye (UNC), or Jayden Daniels (LSU).

That's the kind of draft pick that will define a franchise for years to come, and now the Commanders will be tasking Quinn with ensuring the development of their franchise quarterback goes smoothly. Quinn's never had to develop a quarterback before — Matt Ryan was the quarterback during his entire tenure in Atlanta — and asking him to pick the right offensive coaches to ensure Maye or Daniels fufill their potential is more pressure than was necessary with this hire.

Even if Johnson wasn't going to join the Commanders, there were plenty of other coaches with offensive backgrounds or more established credentials than Quinn.

The Commanders have been struggling for a long time, having not made the NFC Championship Game since 1991, now the longest drought in the NFC after the Lions ended their drought this year. This team suffered through a miserable era under previous owner Dan Snyder, and it was high time for there to be some innovative voices in the locker room.

Instead, the Commanders continue to do what they've been doing for three-plus decades: playing it safe and hoping for the best. Quinn's hiring is a slap in the face to fans who wanted more after the last retread head coach with a defensive background (Ron Rivera) was let go.

Only time will tell if Washington made the right move hiring Quinn, but it's telling that he was a last-resort candidate for the last team to fill their head coaching position this offseason.

