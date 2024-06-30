Highlights Alex Pereira wants to move up to heavyweight and challenge for a world title in a third weight class after defeating Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303.

UFC boss Dana White is not keen on the idea - and has given his reasons why.

The Brazilian is currently the reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.

Alex Pereira declared his wish to move up to heavyweight and challenge for a UFC championship in a record-breaking third weight class after his dominant victory over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303, but company boss Dana White isn't necessarily keen on the idea. That's despite the 36-year-old beating five world champions in his nine UFC bouts - and winning two world titles in the process.

'Poatan' stepped up on short notice to headline the pay-per-view card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas after Conor McGregor withdrew from his planned main event bout with Michael Chandler due to injury. Despite having to cut some 22 pounds to make the championship weight, the Brazilian delivered a devastating performance against Prochazka, knocking his foe out with a devastating head kick.

After the bout, Pereira confirmed to Joe Rogan that he was eyeing a shot at UFC Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones. Having already held middleweight and light-heavyweight gold, a heavyweight title win would see Pereira become the only three-division world champion in the promotion's history.

Dana White Explains Why He's Not a Fan of Pereira at Heavyweight

UFC boss would prefer that 'Poatan' stay at light heavyweight

Dana has never seemed fully behind the notion of the fearsome striker moving to heavyweight and he explained why during the UFC 303 post-fight press conference. Quizzed on why he was so unsure of the switch, White said:

"It's not that I'm not into it, but the guy was a middleweight and then moves up to light heavyweight. He's defended his [205-pound] title twice. It's not like he's been in the division for years and has run through everybody.

"It's a whole other level going up to heavyweight. Even as big as Jon Jones is, when he moved up to heavyweight we were like 'this is gonna be interesting'. He [Pereira] was 230lbs today, right? Chuck Liddell and Forrest Griffin [former UFC Light Heavyweight Champions] used to walk around at 230. That's not big. Some of these heavyweights are 265 lbs - and they're cutting to get to 265. It's just a whole other level."

Dana concluded: "That's why I think Jon Jones doesn't get the respect that he deserves. Jon is the greatest fighter in the world. Period. End of story."

White famously claims that he doesn't like to make fights straight after an event, so he's standpoint could change once he's had time to think it over. However, for now, he'd like to see Pereira stay at light heavyweight and clear out the division.

The next major fight in the UFC heavyweight landscape takes place at next month's UFC 304 pay-per-view in Manchester, England as interim champion Tom Aspinall squares off with Curtis Blaydes. The winner of that bout will then likely face the winner of the expected showdown between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic later this year.

It remains to be seen as to whether Pereira can insert his name into the mix to upset those plans. However, it doesn't seem to be something White will be pushing for.