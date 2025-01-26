UFC president Dana White supposedly blocked Conor McGregor from having a boxing exhibition against WWE Superstar Logan Paul. The reason? Dana White’s ‘hatred’ of Logan’s brother Jake, according to the Daily Mail.

Conor McGregor last fought in the UFC way back in 2021 against Dustin Poirier. However, the bout was stopped early because the Irishman broke his lower tibia after rolling his ankle in the very first round. It was rumoured that McGregor was in discussions over a potential $250 million boxing fight with Logan Paul for later this year, and it was also speculated that the fight would take place in Mumbai, India.

Earlier this week, however, McGregor revealed that negotiations had broken down as a result of the UFC refusing to approve the bout. Notorious is still under contract with the UFC and, as a result, is prohibited from taking part in other combat events without the approval of his employers.