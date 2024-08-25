This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Bournemouth were denied a first win of the Premier League campaign after Dango Outtara's 93rd-minute winner was ruled out after a VAR overturned the original on-field decision of a goal. The Cherries had done brilliantly against a Newcastle side many would've tipped to take all three points from the Vitality Stadium, having already taken a deserved lead through Marcus Tavernier.

Anthony Gordon got his name on the scoresheet to pull the visitors level before Ouattara's header found its way into the back of the net in the dying moments of the contest. However, it has now been revealed exactly why the goal wasn't allowed to stand and why there was no on-field check.

Ouattara's Goal Ruled Out For Handball

Replays didn't help clarify the decision

The reason given for disallowing the 22-year-old wide-man's stoppage-time winner was that the ball had appeared to strike the top of the player's arm, leading to the strike being ruled out for handball. An explanation from the Premier League Match Centre X account described the incident as 'factual handball,' meaning that there was no need for referee David Coote to review the decision on the pitchside monitor.

More to follow.