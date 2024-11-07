With UFC 309 just over a week away, a colossal showdown between heavyweight legends Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic is set to main event a stacked card, one that sees the highly anticipated rematch between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler, with the American finally finding a fight following the breakdown of his supposed bout against a returning Conor McGregor.

For McGregor, it has been a rocky few years, with his return seeming to keep getting pushed back. Speaking about an interaction he once had with the Irishman, UFC legend Daniel Cormier recalls Khabib Nurmagomedov getting mad at him for speaking to the Notorious One, in an interaction that relays the ferocity of this rivalry.

The Khabib & Conor McGregor Rivalry

Things got way too personal in the lead up to their fight at UFC 229

Khabib is a name that MMA fans will never forget, with a 29-0 record consisting of wins against Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and the aforementioned McGregor, making up a legendary career as the Eagle retired on top as the UFC lightweight champion. Making himself the most feared opponent in the UFC, the Russian's ability to create angles for strikes, as well as being immense at grappling, made him an all-round nightmare for anyone who stood across the cage from him.

Khabib's rise to the top coincided with McGregor's, as the pair made the UFC lightweight division the must-see division in MMA, with the Russian's domination in the cage, and McGregor's talk the talk, walk the walk approach to fights making the pair must-watch. It is for these exact reasons that when it was revealed that Khabib's first defence of his lightweight title would be against McGregor, that excitement was rife.

Khabib & Conor McGregor professional MMA records (as of 07/11/24) Khabib Conor McGregor Fights 29 28 Wins 29 22 Losses 0 6

Ultimately, Khabib ended up submitting McGregor in the fourth, but it wasn't to be the end of their feud, as the Russian instantly climbed over the cage and attacked the Irishman's team, with McGregor returning the same energy to Khabib's camp.

How Khabib vs McGregor Has Impacted Daniel Cormier

DC no longer requests to interview McGregor due to his relationship with Khabib

Close

Although the fight was over, the feud will never be over, something relayed by UFC legend Cormier, who has revealed just how intense things got between the pair.

"I saw McGregor in Abu Dhabi. I don't know who he was fighting, it might've been Poirier. We were shaking hands, we were talking a little bit, it was very, kind of, chummy, and Khabib was like 'Brother, I don't understand.' Initially, I fought it, but people close to me were like 'he's right, look at the stance he has taken in regards to you and everyone you deal with'. So, things have changed now. I don't try and request McGregor for interviews... Khabib is not just a teammate, he's family."

Cormier, clearly a man who runs on loyalty, is known to have had intense feuds of his own, with bouts against UFC 309's Jones and Miocic, as well as Anderson Silva, among other UFC legends, being some of the most intense fights to have happened.

Related Khabib Explains Why he Will Never be Friends With Jon Jones Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed why he will never be friends with his fellow UFC legend, Jon Jones.

Understanding how he would feel if people close to him were integrating with his opposition, Cormier appears to understand Khabib's stance on things, but it goes to show that these rivalries aren't all about selling tickets and having a fight; these rivalries are deeper than the UFC.