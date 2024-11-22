Daniel Dubois has confirmed he is serious about taking on Jake Paul, less than a week after the Problem Child's decision victory over Mike Tyson. The IBF Heavyweight Champion is currently without an upcoming opponent after demolishing Anthony Joshua inside five rounds at Wembley Stadium in September.

While a rematch with 'AJ' was initially believed to be where Dubois was heading next, that fight has been ruled out by Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn. Following that news, title defences against either Zhilei Zhang or Joseph Parker were discussed.

However, Dubois appears to want to move in an entirely different direction after confirming that a leaked DM shared by Paul - in which the Brit challenged the social media superstar to a fight - was genuine.

Speaking during a recent interview with the Rags to Riches podcast, Dubois made it clear that he was serious about taking on 'The Problem Child' - and even teased how much money he would be demanding should negotiations for the contest get underway.

Close

Daniel Dubois Reveals his Purse Expectations for Jake Paul Fight

Both men are currently without their next opponent

Addressing his decision to offer Paul a meeting with a genuine world champion over social media, Dubois remarked: "If Jake Paul wants it, he can get it!".

Paul's recent fight against Tyson was heavily criticised and lacked in action. However, it was a commercial success, generating one of the largest gates in US boxing history. In addition, record numbers of fans tuned in to catch the fight on Netflix.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Daniel Dubois currently has a 95% knockout ratio (21 KOs from 22 wins).

Even though he's coming off the most significant win of his career, Dubois knows that a showdown with Paul would be even bigger. He stated:

"We messaged him, my dad and everyone decided, "Yeah, let's call him out". Even though it's just publicity, you never know what can happen in this sport. It's strange times."

It would likely be an easy night's work for Dubois too, given that Paul's only defeat came when he stepped up to face a recognised boxer with a winning record in Tommy Fury. With Tyson reportedly receiving around $20 million for his fight against 'The Problem Child', Dubois stated that he would want to be paid at least $40 million as a reigning world champion.

Daniel Dubois & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 22/11/24) Daniel Dubois Jake Paul Fights 24 12 Wins 22 11 Losses 2 1

Although the fight would be a colossal mismatch, Paul does have an official heavyweight ranking following his underwhelming victory over Tyson. In a sport where money talks, the idea of Paul being afforded a shot at a reigning world champion isn't as far-fetched as it should be.

Paul claimed to be on board with the idea of facing Dubois, writing on social media: "I’m going to have [Paul's business partner] Nakisa [Bidarian] talk to Frankie Warren and get you in line for the throne... At least you have a few thousand fans."

Uncharacteristically, Paul didn't call out anyone after his win over Tyson, but has teased the idea of stepping into the MMA cage to face Conor McGregor. As unlikely as Paul vs Dubois might seem, Paul vs McGregor inside the Octagon is even more outlandish.