Highlights Daniel Dubois has reportedly now been upgraded from 'interim' to full IBF heavyweight world champion.

'Dynamite' looks set to defend his title against Anthony Joshua on the 21st of September.

The winner will be looking to face the winner of Oleksandr Usyk's rematch with Tyson Fury.

Daniel Dubois has reportedly now been upgraded from 'interim' to full IBF heavyweight world champion, according to Dan Rafael, and is set to defend his title against British boxing sensation Anthony Joshua.

The undisputed world heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk, announced last night that he had vacated his IBF belt after defeating Tyson Fury in May.

For Dubois, the young Brit is coming off one of the biggest wins of his career following his win over Filip Hrgovic earlier this month for the interim IBF belt.

Since joining forces with Fury's former trainer Ben Davison late last year in preparation for his win over Otto Wallin, 'AJ' has looked better than ever.

The 34-year-old is fresh off his sensational victory over former UFC star Francis Ngannou back in March. He landed a devastating right hand to topple the MMA heavyweight, putting him out cold in a terrifying scene.

The clash between Joshua and Dubois looks set to be held in the United Kingdom and is scheduled to take place on the 21st of September inside Wembley Stadium.

Related Anthony Joshua's Next Fight 'Won't Last Six Minutes' Tony Bellew has given his prediction for a potential bout between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois.

Boxing Rule Means Daniel Dubois is the IBF World Champion

He'll be looking to successfully defend his title against Joshua

It was rumoured that the IBF strap would be on the line on the 21st of September for Joshua vs Dubois - given the pair are two of the top ranked stars in the organisation.

However, Dubois will be 'upgraded' to world champion by the IBF before a punch has even been thrown against Joshua. This is because Usyk is unable to defend his belt against him after signing a contract to rematch Fury on the 21st of December.

The organisation's guidelines state: "If the champion is unable to defend the title against the interim champion by the end of the time permitted, then the interim champion shall become the champion."

Due to these guidelines, it's now seen Dubois become a legitimate world champion for the first time in his professional career, without even throwing a punch.

'Dynamite' did hold a WBA 'regular' belt in the past - which earned him a crack at the 'super' belt held by Usyk. However, the Ukrainian would go on to knock the Brit out in their showdown last year.

Eddie Hearn's Plans For Heavyweight Division

AJ vs Dubois, Usyk vs Fury 2, Winner vs Winner

Plans appear to have been laid out for the heavyweight division by promoter Eddie Hearn. The plans are laid out in a semi-final and final fashion with three fights taking place in the next year for those involved.

Hearn's proposed plans involve Joshua, Dubois, Usyk and Fury with the first two fighting each other before the latter two share the ring once again in their rematch. Once both of those fights are in the books, he then wants to see the winners go head-to-head at the start of next year.

The boxing promoter will be hoping that this bracket creates an all-British colossal fight between Joshua and Fury that has been in the works for many years now.

Eddie Hearn's plan for heavyweight division Fight Titles Date Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois IBF 21st of September Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 WBA, WBC, WBO 21st of December Winner vs Winner WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO April/May 2025