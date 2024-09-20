Daniel Dubois is scheduled to face Anthony Joshua in an all-British heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium this Saturday, 21st of September.

Both fighters have expressed their confidence in being able to overcome their opponent throughout the week, however, fans have begun to notice a significant omission from the Dubois team.

Don Charles, Dubois’ trainer, was not seen when the fighters arrived on Tuesday, nor was he seen at the public workouts the next day, or the press conferences the day after.

Despite the huge speculation, Charles’ son, George Fox, has settled any unrest rumours by declaring that his father is missing due to a cold, telling Sky Sports: “No secret, no ploy, no plan to unsettle anyone.”

It has now been reported by DAZN that Charles is hopeful of being in attendance on Saturday night and only took the admirable decision to stay away from the event proceedings in order to protect both the fighters and those involved.

The trainer himself has since spoken out about his absence this week, telling talkSPORT: “I've been bedridden for the last five days. It's a very bad head cold. The most sensible thing to do was not go near my fighter, because can you imagine if I gave this to him? Then there would be no fight. It's subsided, I feel strong again, and we will not be denied… If God gives us help then 100% I will be in his corner, that's the plan… A few individuals spread vicious rumours, there has not been any fall-out. It's a vicious lie.”

While initially this has eased any qualms about internal conflict, another pressing issue has arisen about how this will affect Dubois’ preparation ahead of the fight.

Daniel Dubois' Improvements Under Don Charles

In August 2023, Dubois suffered a controversial loss to Oleksandr Usyk, and since, Charles has been in his corner, providing value and putting him back on track. The Brit has made significant strides as a boxer in suffering and utilising his power better, and this can undoubtedly be attributed to the coaching abilities of Charles.

Now, after a strong victory and performance against Filip Hrgovic, he holds the IBF title, and will most definitely have his eyes on a chance of redemption against Usyk, should he get past AJ at Wembley.

Rumours had also begun to circulate that Dubois suffered an injury prior to this fight. However, those claims were instantly shut down by assistant trainer, Kieran Farrell. “Daniel has no injury to his right hand – he’s injured my hands with the power of his shots!” said Farrell to Sky Sports.

Close

This is the biggest fight of Dubois’ career and a chance for him to create a real legacy for himself in boxing. When he steps into that ring, he will be the same age as AJ was when he earned his legendary knockout against Wladimir Klitschko, and will be looking for a similar monumental moment.

Anthony Joshua's Own Resurgence

After back-to-back losses against Usyk, AJ has bounced back in impressive style

However, Joshua will not be an easy target, and since back-to-back losses to Usyk, he has shown significant improvements with three of his last four victories all coming by way of knockout. Joshua’s sudden change in style and aggression has excited the boxing community and has brought back the sparks of belief that he could once again become a world heavyweight champion.

Anthony Joshua & Daniel Dubois' pro boxing records (as of 20/09/24) Anthony Joshua Daniel Dubois Fights 31 23 Wins 28 21 Losses 3 2

With this monumental first step at Wembley on Saturday, the victor will earn their shot at the winner of Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2, setting the stage for the return of an undisputed heavyweight champion.

Whether it leads to a new all-British clash with Tyson Fury or a chance at redemption against Usyk, both fighters will be eager to make it past Saturday night with the IBF title.