Although it is a New Year, the same World Darts Championship will continue in 2025. This event has captured the attention of the sporting world, with plenty of shocks and surprises already being had at the iconic Ally Pally.

From world number one, Luke Humphries, getting knocked out in the fourth round, to Damon Heta's epic nine-darter, the Worlds have been enjoyed by everyone. A sport that continues to grow in popularity, many new fans have been left wondering why a leg starts on 501 and not 500, so let us explain to you the reason behind that.

PDC World Darts Championship quarter-finals Game Time C. Dobey vs G. Price 12:40 M. Van Gerwen vs C. Rydz 14:10 P. Wright vs S. Bunting 19:10 L. Littler vs N. Aspinall 20:40

Last year was an electric year for darts. Growing more into the mainstream as time passes, the likes of Luke Littler and the aforementioned Humphries have helped grow the sport. Combining drama with personalities and genuine talent makes for unique viewing.

With the World Darts Championship arriving alongside darts' rising popularity, it means a concoction of newer fans and older fans are all viewing. This leads to lots of questions, with the main one on people's minds being why exactly a darts leg starts on 501.

A question with straightforward reasoning, it gives an interesting insight into just how one number can change the way the game is played. If a leg were to start on 500, players wouldn't have to use odd numbers to get down to 0, and this would lead to very monotonous games. Bumping the starting figure to 501 means players have to use both odd and even numbers on their way to securing a double finish, which leads to endless possibilities within every game.

A lot of the intrigue in a game of darts is the journey each game takes a player on. Whether it is an infamous nine-darter or a Big Fish, which was perfectly executed by Joe Cullen in this year's championship, a 501 leg is the reason for so many unique moments.

2025 World Darts Championship

The final is fast approaching, with Luke Littler favourite to win

With the finals of the World Darts Championship set for the 3rd of January, there is still plenty of fun to be had. With Humphries already out, it means a new champion is guaranteed, with Littler, Michael van Gerwen, and Peter Wright among the remaining competitors hoping they can take home the trophy.

With the public always behind Luke Littler, the 17-year-old will be hoping he can bring his momentum into 2025, following a hugely successful year that saw him rise up the ranks and break into mainstream culture. Having been one nine-darter off of a PDC record in 2024, he will be hoping he can use the 501 legs in his favour once again and create more darting history in 2025.