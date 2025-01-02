Darts fever is once again sweeping the nation as we get to the final four of the World Darts Championship, with Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen, Stephen Bunting, and Chris Dobey all vying it out for the humungous prize money on offer.

The four will all play this evening, the 2nd of January, at the Alexandra Palace in London to book their place in tomorrow evening's final, the 3rd of January. Van Gerwen vs Dobey will kick-start tonight's action, scheduled to begin at 19:40, while the two Brits of Littler and Bunting will see out the evening, scheduled to start at 21:30.

The four semi-finalists all cemented their place in the final four last night, the 1st of January, by beating Gerwyn Price, Callan Rydz, Peter Wright, and Nathan Aspinall respectively. Those games were first to five sets, whereas the semi-finals will see the players race to six, before eventually racing to seven in the final.

One thing that happens every single year with the World Darts Championship is the arrival of new fans. Whether they are newly introduced to the sport that year, or just enjoy the atmosphere of the crowds inside the Ally Pally, the tournament around Christmas and New Year always piques the interests of millions, and this year has been no different.

However, with new fans comes questions about the sport, like why do legs start at 501 instead of 500? Well, another big question is why do the darts players always celebrate to the left of the oche after securing a leg or a set, or even when they win the match entirely? Fortunately, we have that answer thanks to former PDC Tour Card holder Matthew Edgar, who let new fans know why players do it in a video for TikTok.

Darts Player Reveals Why They Turn to the Left

There are actually three reasons behind the act